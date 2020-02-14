2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave: It’s the first in a new line of Jeep vehicles that are “Desert Rated”

Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus. Follow Dan Wiese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jeep owns the dirt, but Ford is dominating the sand. Now Jeep is moving to establish a beachhead of its own with the new-for-2020 “Desert Rated” Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

The Jeep brand, of course, is legendary for its off-roading, boulder-crawling, trail-taming 4WD capability. But Ford in recent years has claimed sandy-surface dominance with its desert-running F-150 Raptor. In addition, the all-new Ford Bronco SUV will be unveiled in just a few weeks, and word on the street is that it prizes desert running over boulder crawling.

Jeep, which isn’t about to let such a challenge go unanswered, has now responded with the Jeep Gladiator Mojave, the first in what is expected to be a line of desert-running Jeep models.

Gladiator Mojave is classified by Jeep as a “Desert Rated” model, which is distinct from the brand’s familiar “Trail Rated” designation. Designed for high-speed sand running in grueling environments, the Gladiator Mojave boasts a host of features that differentiate it from its trail-dedicated, boulder-crawling Gladiator Rubicon brother.

For instance, Gladiator Mojave gets foxy in a way that will appeal to off-pavement enthusiasts familiar with the segment’s toughest upgrades. This new pickup boasts specially-tuned Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs to help keep them cool, along with industry-exclusive Fox front hydraulic jounce bumpers for additional suspension damping during high-speed off-pavement driving.

In addition, Mojave has a reinforced frame, a one-inch front suspension lift and silver front skid plate, stronger axles with cast-iron steering knuckles, standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-terrain tires and, inside, aggressive front bucket seats that anchor occupants with integrated upper bolsters.