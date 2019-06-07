"Ouch!!!"
As we climbed into our own 1997 Wrangler TJ -- a now-ancient Jeep we bought brand-new way back in August 1996 -- the wife broke a fingernail (again) on its awkward paddle-pull door handle.
"I sure like the door handles on the new Jeeps better!" she said, fixing our own 22-year-old rag-top Wrangler with a withering glare. "This thing was obviously designed before men started wearing earrings and getting manicures!"
Your humble correspondent -- who, I freely admit, has neither earrings nor manicure -- could only stand apart and sympathize. I even felt slightly guilty over the fact that, after more than two decades, I still like our old Jeep. We're pals.
But, despite my buddy-bonding with that well-worn TJ, it's undeniable that the easy-pull door handle on the 2019 Wrangler JL is more evidence that this storied roughneck has evolved into a civilized ride.
Although the 2019 Wrangler JL is available in Sport, Sport S, Sahara and Rubicon trims, the qualities making its acceptance in polite society a reality are most obvious in the four-door Sahara we drove. Here is a vehicle that, despite robust off-road talent, boasts such standard perks as power windows, locks and (heated) outside mirrors, automatic headlamps, dual-zone auto climate control, push-button start, cruise control, 7.0- inch infotainment touch screen, satellite radio receiver, rear-view camera and more. In a rag-top Jeep!
Our loaded 2019 Sahara added, among other things, such optional goodies as leather seating, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Blind-Spot and Rear-Cross-Traffic alerts, Intelligent Cruise Control, an 8.4-inch infotainment touch screen and, in a Wrangler first, an all-wheel-drive setting on its 4WD transfer case -- other T-case settings are 2hi, 4hi and 4lo -- that we happily used around town in pouring rain.
You can see how the liveried class might start to like this thing, despite its credentials as a truck-tough vehicle with standard 4WD, solid axles at both ends, heavy-duty steering and body-on-frame truck construction.
Adding to our Sahara's PC cred was Wrangler's first-ever hybrid powertrain, a $3,000 option. That hardware consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4, an 0.4-kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor, all managed by an eight-speed automatic.
The electric motor works as a starter for the gasoline engine's fuel-conserving stop-start function, and as a torque-contributing assistant to the gas engine during launches. While the gas engine is rated at 270 hp and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, the electric motor, at the moment of throttle tip-in, can add up to 71 lb.-ft. of grunt for enhanced off-line enthusiasm.
We hit 60 mph in less than 7 seconds.
During 200 miles of mixed city/hwy driving, we realized 22 mpg, just as the EPA figured. Interestingly, back in February, when we drove a Rubicon hybrid 155 miles, we'd gotten only 19 mpg. We must have had a lighter right foot in the Sahara.
On the road, our Sahara, which featured Wrangler's great new Premium Sunrider Soft Top -- just flip it back and the sun shines in -- provided the firm ride we expected, along with somewhat numb steering at highway speeds. That latter trait, a characteristic inherent in this Jeep's truck-tough recirculating-ball setup, ensured that vigilance was required to keep the vehicle centered in its interstate lane.
Interior noise levels under our soft top were, unsurprisingly, robust by modern-vehicle standards, but, honestly, quiet by historic rag-top Jeep standards.
Finally, all this new-found civility and tech doesn't come cheap. Our four-door Sahara, loaded as it was, stickered at -- gasp! -- $52,210. For a Wrangler!
It almost makes me miss leaf springs and manually locking front hubs.
Almost.