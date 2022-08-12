Judging a car show... made simple

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
On Aug. 7, the Fords Unlimited 35th Annual All Ford Car Show at James S. McDonnell Park had roughly 200 cars on hand, some competing for plaques and others just there for display.
The Fords Unlimited Car Club had asked me several weeks ago if I would judge some of the cars and I agreed. My job was to examine cars parked around the hill near the pavilion with the club officials and decide which ones I liked the best, which seemed like a daunting task. I mean, how do you compare a gorgeous 1932 Ford Model B to the Ford GTs, Panteras and such? They are totally different but equally amazing automobiles. And then it struck me: What if someone came up to me and said, “You may have any car in this group. Which one would you choose?” (Only in my dreams!)
With that criteria in mind, I began the task of perusing the field. One car that really stood out was a 1949 Mercury, a two-door station wagon owned by George Amelung of Maryland Heights, Missouri. George purchased the car 45 years ago in 1977, in what he described as “very rough” condition. The only thing George farmed out to another professional was the interior. George is a retired body shop man ... surprise, surprise. He took this rare Mercury wagon from “very rough” to showroom new over a period of several years. The car is nothing short of stunning!
Along for the ride on this day was our friend Bill Hannah. When Bill was just a high school kid, still wet behind the ears, he was teaching body repair at his high school. Also joining me was TKCS-STL participating volunteer Edgar (Eddie) and his 6-year-old brother Alex. Without them, I could never have pulled this off.
Among the many visitors at our booth last Sunday was Fin Man fan Gloria Conley, who served as EZ Park shuttle driver for several years when I worked for the Transportation Security Administration at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Also along for the ride was retired TSA officer and fellow “gear head” Ted Peterson, who brought his 1977 Mustang GT convertible to the show.
It’s no wonder this show has been a Fin Man favorite through the years ... a great location, great cars and a great club with congenial members. Bill Hannah remarked that he was amazed that every car was a Ford. There was not a Camaro in sight. (I still think I should have gotten a trophy for best Camaro at the All Ford Car Show in 2019!)
Tri-Power Trivia
1. What were the first and last years of Mercury production?
2. What was Mercury’s “pony car” introduced in 1967 that shared its platform with the Ford Mustang?
3. What was the name of those drive-through kiosks selling film and overnight processing, located mainly in shopping center parking lots, that sprang up in the mid-’60s?
Answers:
1. 1939-2011
2. The Mercury Cougar
3. Fotomat — The first kiosk opened in Point Loma, California, in 1965.
My choice for best car on the hill was this stunning 1949 Mercury two-door station wagon owned by George Amelung of Maryland Heights, Missouri. He did the entire restoration, save the interior, by himself over a period of several years. A rare head-turner for certain! See more photos of this car on Facebook at The Fin Man. | A Fin Man photo by TKCS-STL participating volunteer Eddie.