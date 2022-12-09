 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Just one of many of my father’s Oldsmobiles

Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

The 1959 Oldsmobile was the epitome of ’50s styling — from the two-toned paint that extended from one side to the other aft, then ran up the flanks, to the rocket fender ornaments up front. Other styling cues were the quad headlamps spaced far apart. You could tell a ’59 Olds at night with its bright lights on from a mile away! 

My father was big on Oldsmobiles. We had a number of snazzy Olds cars during my youth, and one of my faves was his 1959 Super 88 Scenic Coupe. Decked out in Emerald Mist and Crystal Green, it was a beautiful sight to behold! After he turned over his half of Hande-Super Service on the corner of Delmar and Hanley in University City to his partner, Harold McFarland, Dad went to work full-time for Olds dealerships in the St. Louis area.

One evening when I was heading to work at my dad’s service station, through Berkeley (a shortcut we often took to University City), I heard a “ca-chunk.” I immediately knew someone had thrown a rock at my dad’s beautiful ’59 Super 88, which he had purchased just recently! I made a quick U-turn and drove to the house where I had seen a couple kids out in the yard. I went to the front door and rang the bell. The kids’ father came to the door and I expressed my anger to him. Of course he blew me off, but I was really mad! The rock had taken out a chunk of the Crystal Green sweepspear, about the size of a quarter. I don’t remember my father’s reaction at the time and that’s probably for the best.

The Super 88 was Oldsmobile’s middle line during the ’50s, having the shorter and lighter body of the Eighty-Eight series. But the bigger, more powerful 394 cubic inch Rocket V-8 made it sort of a hot-rod Oldsmobile.

Each year, during the off season, I invite my Fin Man volunteers to attend “field trips” ... something of interest to hold them over until the next season starts with the Horseless Carriage Club’s Easter Concours d’Elegance on the upper Muni parking lot. It is undoubtedly the premier event of the year for enthusiasts of unmodified cars 25 years and older.

In last week’s column, I mentioned three of our favorite places to go: the St. Louis Auto Show at the America’s Center in downtown St. Louis, the St. Louis Toy Show at the Sheraton Westport Inn, and the It’s a Gas! petroleum collectibles and nostalgic advertising show. But one of my favorite events of the off season is right here in Collinsville, Illinois, at the Eastport Convention Center. It’s the St. Louis and Suburban Radio Club’s Winterfest 2023being held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit winterfest.slsrc.org. It’s not automobile specific, but it is a fascinating place to get to know electronics. You’ll see everything from ham radios and specialized tools you won’t find elsewhere to the latest LED flashlights and antique radios. Who knows, you might even find one of those Trans-Portable AM radios from a 1959 Oldsmobile! 

Tri-Power Trivia

1. Born Jan. 16, 1959, this Nigerian-born British singer did a song called “Smooth Operator” in 1983. What was her name?

2. Feb. 3, 1959, a chartered plane carrying three famous pop artists went down in foggy conditions near Clear Lake, Iowa, killing all four on board. What were the names of the three pop artists?

3. How much did the average home cost in 1959? $5,900, $10,900, $23,900 or $34,900?

Answers:

1. Helen Folasade Adu, better known as Sade, featured this song on her 1985 album “Diamond Life.”

2. Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” (J.P. Richardson) with pilot Roger Peterson. The tragedy is later termed “The Day the Music Died,” popularized in Don McLean’s 1971 song “American Pie.”

3. $10,900.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

An error occurred