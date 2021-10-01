Kevin Slezinger’s 1966 El Camino was a dream come true!

I happened into the local Auto Zone one morning recently to pick up a few necessities, and as I was leaving, a bright red, 1966 Chevy El Camino had pulled in next to my Camaro. I just had to give it the once over and as I was doing so, its owner, Kevin Slezinger, came out behind me. He was glad to tell me all about his ‘new’ car and I was glad to listen to his every word.

Kevin, a graduate of Collinsville High School, said he had been looking for an El Camino and found this one at Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon, Illinois. He popped the hood and showed me the 350 cubic-inch Chevy engine and explained everything about it.

Chevrolet offered a generous choice of engines for the 1966 El Camino, including two in-line six cylinder models of 194 and 230 cubic-inch displacements, and five V-8s in displacements of 283, 327 and 396 cubic-inches. Horsepower ratings for the sixes were 194 and 230, respectively, and for the eights, 195, 220, 275, 325 and 360. Which one was originally in Kevin’s El Camino is unknown, for it was replaced with a later model 350 cube V-8. Fuel is managed by a 4-barrel Edelbrock carburetor and shifting is done by a four-speed automatic.