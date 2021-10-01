Kevin Slezinger’s 1966 El Camino was a dream come true!

I happened into the local Auto Zone one morning recently to pick up a few necessities, and as I was leaving, a bright red, 1966 Chevy El Camino had pulled in next to my Camaro. I just had to give it the once over and as I was doing so, its owner, Kevin Slezinger, came out behind me. He was glad to tell me all about his ‘new’ car and I was glad to listen to his every word.
Kevin, a graduate of Collinsville High School, said he had been looking for an El Camino and found this one at Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon, Illinois. He popped the hood and showed me the 350 cubic-inch Chevy engine and explained everything about it.
Chevrolet offered a generous choice of engines for the 1966 El Camino, including two in-line six cylinder models of 194 and 230 cubic-inch displacements, and five V-8s in displacements of 283, 327 and 396 cubic-inches. Horsepower ratings for the sixes were 194 and 230, respectively, and for the eights, 195, 220, 275, 325 and 360. Which one was originally in Kevin’s El Camino is unknown, for it was replaced with a later model 350 cube V-8. Fuel is managed by a 4-barrel Edelbrock carburetor and shifting is done by a four-speed automatic.
When discussing the car with Kevin, he mentioned that it was a “recent purchase.” I asked him how recent... a week ago, a month ago or? He sort of chuckled and replied, “No, about an hour ago!” Wow, that was a first for me!
This body style is often called a ‘coupe-utility’ – unless you reside in Australia where they are much more common, and are referred to as ‘utes’.
When I questioned Kevin as to why he chose a Chevelle coupe utility, he said that one of his uncles had a couple of them and Kevin thought they were pretty cool. He also said that many people don’t like them, and that alone made him want one even more! (I have two daughters, including one who lives in Ocean Grove, Australia, neither of whom care for the body style.)
Kevin is a graduate of Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Lisle Campus – with a degree in auto, diesel and industrial mechanics. Since graduating last spring, he has been working as a mechanic for the Streif family, owners of Vandalia Bus Lines in Caseyville, IL.
As you read this on Sunday, October 3, I will be flying to San Diego to welcome Lou back home to the U.S.A. from his deployment to Kabul, Afghanistan. Lou, a veteran of more than 100 car shows and cruises with me, was in the same platoon as Jared Schmitz of Wentzville, Missouri and was just 700 feet from the site of the bombing at Kabul Airport which killed Schmitz and 12 others.