The new Land Rover Defender isn't content to simply play defense. It blends its defensive strategy with a thoroughly modern offense.
Heir to the classic Series I (1948), Series II (1958) and Series III (1971) Land Rovers, as well as the previous Defender, this newcomer makes a savvy move on defense: it includes in its appearance traditional Series styling cues in a move to preempt any criticism from stalwart fans of the aforementioned historic off-roaders -- real icons across the pond.
Meanwhile, on offense, Defender incorporates unmatched off-pavement capability and wholly modern safety and connectivity talent to place it securely in the 21st century.
Debuting in post-War England in 1948 as the Series I, this tough guy, which by the 1980s had evolved into the Defender, is revered in Europe the same way the Jeep Wrangler, descendant of the World War II Jeep, is admired stateside.
Scarcely seen in the U.S. until 1993, Defender enjoyed just a short official stay before Land Rover discontinued U.S. sales in 1997 rather than incur the expense and hassles of equipping the handful of copies sold stateside each year with air bags and other emerging U.S. equipment requirements. By 2016, Defender production was discontinued completely.
But now it's back. And, yeah, it's got air bags. And a whole lot more.
Set to arrive stateside next year, the 2020 Defender will be offered in six trims and with two- and four-door body styles, although the two-door, with its retro name Defender 90, will debut sometime after the arrival of the four-door, with its equally historic moniker Defender 110. When it arrives, it will be thoroughly modern. Purists who expect body-on-frame construction, steel body panels and solid axles fore and aft are going to get their hearts broken. The 2020 Defender boasts unibody construction, an aluminum-intensive chassis, and a fully independent suspension.
Officials say that last item -- optionally available with height-adjustable air bladders -- gives this off-road roughneck a civil ride in town. Meanwhile, the use of aluminum and unibody construction are said to provide this Defender with the stiffest body any Land Rover has ever offered.
Among Defender's trims at launch will be Base, S, SE, HSE, First Edition and X. Base and S house a 2.0-liter, 296-hp turbo four that generates 295 lb.-ft. of torque. Everything else gets a 3.0-liter straight-6 turbo enhanced with mild-hybrid electric assist, resulting in total system output of 395 hp and a whopping 406 lb.-ft. of torque.
Regardless, an eight-speed automatic manages the proceedings and, needless to say, Permanent 4WD is standard.
Other off-pavement enablers include 11.5 inches of ground clearance, the talent to wade into as much as 35.4 inches of water on a rain-swollen trail, All Terrain Progress Control (essentially off-road cruise control), a two-speed 4WD transfer case, and differential lockers at both ends.
Available adventure gear includes an outside air-intake snorkel, a rooftop tent (!) and an on-board air compressor for returning aired-down tires to street pressure.
Regarding styling, the 2020 Defender's severely horizontal roof line and hood, "Alpine light" roof windows, side-hinged tailgate with exterior-mounted spare tire, minimal front and rear overhangs, sheer-drop vertical rear end and slab-sided flanks all represent modern takes on the look of the venerable Series and Defender classics.
Inside, the 2020 Defender can be fitted with seating for five, six (with a folding front-row middle jump seat) or seven (with a pair of added aft jump seats).
Needless to say, all the modern connectivity equipment -- from a 12.3-inch touch screen to navigation to smartphone friendly interfaces to multiple exterior cameras and more -- are here.
Look for the four-door Defender 110 to arrive in the spring of 2020. The two-door 90 will follow later in the calendar year.
Two-door pricing has yet to be announced, but the four-door will start just over 50 grand.