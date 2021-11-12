Leonard Tyler’s ‘68 Ford Torino was in the right place at the right time

This is a F.O.R.D. story, which typically stands for “Found On Road Driving.” However, in this case, the Ford seen here was standing still and I was driving. I spotted the car at Mark II Tune Up and Auto Services on Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights, Illinois. I didn’t need to employ my “old car radar” to spot this gleaming white 1968 Ford Fairlane Torino, all decked out in muscular trim.

The shop is owned by Ron Beach, who along with Eva Callico, help Leonard Tyler maintain his stable of cars which includes the Torino, his latest acquisition, along with a 1966 Comet Caliente, a 1986 Ford F-150 and two daily drivers, a VW Passat and a Dodge Durango.

The “Torino” name was new for Ford cars in the 1968 model year, taking the place of the former Fairlane 500 XL in the mid-size lineup.

Born in Richmond, Virginia, Len is an Army veteran who worked IT for the Army, lived in Hawaii for a time and then settled here in Illinois. He now works as an engineer and an information technology contractor.