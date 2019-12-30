2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible: Calendar-year 2020 brings a gorgeous new choice for well-heeled drop-top fans

Also, in a move designed to retain coupe-like rigidity despite the structural loss of a hard roof, the convertible gets additional body bracing and, in some cases, relocated structural boosts to allow the open car to retain the handling acumen of its hard-top compatriot. With 471 hp and 398 lb.-ft. of grunt under the hood, Lexus figures the convertible's addition of 62 pounds of curb weight won't make much difference in accelerative talent, which in the coupe is 4.7 seconds to 60 mph.

Regarding the all-important infotainment equipment, a big, 10.3-inch display sweeps across the center-dash like a Cinemascope screen. In the 2021 convertible, that system includes Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto talent, an upgrade not found in the 2020 LC 500 coupe, which is limited to Apple CarPlay. (We suspect the coupe, when it graduates to the 2021 model year, will join the convertible in the upgrades.)

To maintain cabin serenity when the top is up, the 2021 LC 500 convertible employs a four-layer foldable lid that, Lexus says, is designed "to ensure optimal tension, to minimize wrinkling and improve sound insulation." When up, that top, from an aesthetic standpoint, is designed to somewhat mimic the sleek lines of the coupe's roof.