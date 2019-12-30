2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible: Calendar-year 2020 brings a gorgeous new choice for well-heeled drop-top fans

Lexus wants to ensure that convertible buyers who carry a heavy burden of excess disposable income have a Happy New Year. So . . .
With that magnanimous motive in mind (uh . . . OK, enhancing the profits of mothership Toyota is on their minds, too), Lexus has unveiled its 2021 LC 500 convertible.
Eye-poppingly beautiful, this new drop-is the tanning version of the luxury brand's LC 500 grand touring coupe, a looker itself that has a base price of just over 96 grand. (Although Lexus has yet to release convertible pricing, we expect it to be higher than the nearly six-figure base price of its fixed-roof sibling.)
With the foldable model's kinship to the coupe -- it shares the hardtop's head-swiveling styling, wheelbase and overall length -- comes an identical powertrain: a 5.0-liter, 471-hp V-8 that sends to the rear wheels a lusty 398 lb.-ft. of torque via a 10-speed, paddle-shift automatic transmission.
Other than the top, of course, most of what you see (and don't see) on the convertible, inside and out, is shared with the coupe. A few items, however, are unique to the open-air edition.
For example, inside the drop-top is an automatic climate-control system that can sense if the top is up or down, reacting accordingly. And, should the weather turn cooler while the top is down, the system engages "neck heaters" to banish any cervical discomfort.
Also, in a move designed to retain coupe-like rigidity despite the structural loss of a hard roof, the convertible gets additional body bracing and, in some cases, relocated structural boosts to allow the open car to retain the handling acumen of its hard-top compatriot. With 471 hp and 398 lb.-ft. of grunt under the hood, Lexus figures the convertible's addition of 62 pounds of curb weight won't make much difference in accelerative talent, which in the coupe is 4.7 seconds to 60 mph.
Regarding the all-important infotainment equipment, a big, 10.3-inch display sweeps across the center-dash like a Cinemascope screen. In the 2021 convertible, that system includes Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto talent, an upgrade not found in the 2020 LC 500 coupe, which is limited to Apple CarPlay. (We suspect the coupe, when it graduates to the 2021 model year, will join the convertible in the upgrades.)
To maintain cabin serenity when the top is up, the 2021 LC 500 convertible employs a four-layer foldable lid that, Lexus says, is designed "to ensure optimal tension, to minimize wrinkling and improve sound insulation." When up, that top, from an aesthetic standpoint, is designed to somewhat mimic the sleek lines of the coupe's roof.
Folding the top -- fully powered, of course -- takes a mere 15 seconds, while raising it requires just 16 ticks of the clock. And whether the top is being opened or closed, the operation can be done either at rest or with the car traveling at speeds up to 31 mph, Lexus says.
Among the LC 500 convertible's standard safety equipment is the Lexus Safety System+ suite of nannies, which includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Lane Keep Assist, All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Intelligent High Beams. Also, like the LC 500 coupe, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert comes standard.
Set to arrive in showrooms this summer, the 2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible will be launched with great fanfare in the form of a special edition model dubbed "Convertible Inspiration Series." Limited to 100 units, that special will be offered with Structural Blue body paint, white, semi-aniline leather interior trim, a unique blue top -- black and beige are the top colors available on the regular model -- and gray headlamp, side intake and taillamp garnishes, all riding chrome/black 21-inch wheels.
Regarding the standard model, as noted, expect to write a six-figure check.
Happy New Year.