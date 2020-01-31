2020 Lincoln Corsair: It can get pricey, but its looks, equipment, elegance and comfort are justifications

It’s a small wonder -- on a whole host of levels.
For starters, the 2020 Lincoln Corsair is a new compact crossover that, despite its diminutive size, shows one of the most beautiful interiors we’ve ever encountered -- at least, it did in the top-of-the-line Reserve AWD we sampled, which boasted the very tony (and very pricey) Reserve Equipment Collection 202A package.
Another surprise: Corsair shares its basic bones with the equally new, but undeniably blue-collar, compact Ford Escape, although you’d never know it from looking at this elegant new Lincoln.
Finally -- despite its attainable base price of $36,940 -- Corsair’s bottom line can easily go stratospheric. Although we had no window sticker for the top-of-the-line all-wheel drive Reserve we sampled, we’re guessing its engine upgrade -- we had the slightly bigger turbo four -- and its $11,540 Equipment Collection pushed its total to within shouting distance of 60 grand.
Ouch.
Happily, buyers who pay that lofty sum will get a small crossover that looks, feels and drives like the premium crossover it is.
To begin with, the cabin in our sampler was beautiful enough to make a rock star blush. Striated aluminum on the dash, bright chrome on doors and console, piano-black on steering wheel spokes, creamy leather, a beautifully displayed infotainment screen, a very cool lower-center-stack peninsula to house climate and audio controls, and Mercedes-like, door-mounted power-seat controls, all combine to give this cabin an elegance way beyond expectations.
Speaking of the seat controls, they manipulated in our Corsair 24-way “Perfect Position” driver and front-passenger seats whose power-adjustable height position, back and cushion side bolsters and massaging capability allowed ‘em to do everything but send out for pizza. Heck, even the right- and left-leg thigh supports are individually (!) adjustable. Amazing.
Corsair’s interior room is fine up front and, surprisingly, a six-footer can sit behind a six-foot driver without too much drama.
Two turbo fours are offered with Corsair, each managed by an eight-speed automatic. The base 2.0-liter, which is compatible with front- or all-wheel drive, makes 250 hp and 280 lb.-ft. of torque. The up- grade 2.3-liter blown-four we had, which is offered exclusively with all-wheel drive, boosts power specs to 295 hp and 310 lb.-ft.
On the road, Corsair isn’t so much sporty as it is elegant. The cabin is hushed, the ride smooth -- even on the big 20-inch wheels with which our car was shod -- and the experience is serene, belying this guy’s tiny stature. Corsair may not be a whole ton of fun to drive, but it certainly is peppy enough for in-traffic and passing-lane confidence while consistently providing relaxing and reassuring motoring. Add driver-selectable chassis modes of Normal, Conserve, Excite (slightly stiffer suspension settings and steering heft), Slippery and Deep Conditions (snow, sand, mud), and this guy’s got your back.
In 140 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring, we realized 25 mpg -- an mpg better than the EPA figured.
The infotainment system is a joy to use, with marvelous controls on the steering wheel, a simple reconfigurable screen in the gauge package (comically dubbed “Calm” in its no-tach configuration) and an easy-to-manipulate touch screen perched center-dash. Our only complaint: the button that engages the voice-commands function is at the steering wheel’s 10-o-clock position. In the simple act of driving, we inadvertently engaged it at half a dozen times! (“Say a command” the screen urged. “Cancel!” we replied.)
While it may leave the sporty stuff to the Europeans, the new Corsair checks all the boxes when it comes to tech, elegance, sophistication, serenity and comfort. And, yes, it can credibly compete with its Mercedes, Audi and BMW counterparts.
Oh, when loaded, it’s priced like ‘em too.
Look for a plug-in hybrid version to arrive this summer.