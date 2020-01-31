2020 Lincoln Corsair: It can get pricey, but its looks, equipment, elegance and comfort are justifications

Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus. Follow Dan Wiese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s a small wonder -- on a whole host of levels.

For starters, the 2020 Lincoln Corsair is a new compact crossover that, despite its diminutive size, shows one of the most beautiful interiors we’ve ever encountered -- at least, it did in the top-of-the-line Reserve AWD we sampled, which boasted the very tony (and very pricey) Reserve Equipment Collection 202A package.

Another surprise: Corsair shares its basic bones with the equally new, but undeniably blue-collar, compact Ford Escape, although you’d never know it from looking at this elegant new Lincoln.

Finally -- despite its attainable base price of $36,940 -- Corsair’s bottom line can easily go stratospheric. Although we had no window sticker for the top-of-the-line all-wheel drive Reserve we sampled, we’re guessing its engine upgrade -- we had the slightly bigger turbo four -- and its $11,540 Equipment Collection pushed its total to within shouting distance of 60 grand.

Ouch.

Happily, buyers who pay that lofty sum will get a small crossover that looks, feels and drives like the premium crossover it is.