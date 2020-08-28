Local car collector and problem-solver holds show at his garage!

Car shows have been few and far between this season—with many, if not most of the biggies canceled when news of the coronavirus became the lead story on every newscast nationwide.

So what do you do when a pandemic has brought the 2020 car show season to its axles? Local collector, John Cook of Carlyle, Illinois, came up with the answer. He held an invitational show/cruise at his garage on Saturday, Aug. 22. Roughly 40 cars showed up, in addition to the 14 that reside in John’s garage!

John is a Chevy man, as you can tell by his cap which bears the message “One Tri 5,” in reference to the ‘55, ‘56 and ‘57 Chevrolets—a three-year run of similarly-styled and very popular to this day, Chevys.

John bends his own rules now and then. However, in almost every case, those exceptions are for GM makes. All but one, that is: His drop-dead-gorgeous, concours quality, 1954 Lincoln Premier convertible. But John had good reason for deviating from his rule.

During his “wonder years,” John grew up living next to the Kerr family, which happened to include three daughters. Having no sons of his own, Mr. Kerr took John under his wing, helping him with many educational projects, including building his own workbench, and a “chug”—a kid’s hobby car, similar to a Kentucky Derby racer.

Mr. Kerr happened to own a 1954 Lincoln Premier convertible just like the one John now owns—Columbia Blue color and all. A half century later, in February of 2017, John learned of a car just like Mr. Kerr’s that was coming up on the block at Leake Auctions in Oklahoma City. John just knew he had to buy that car, and so he did. As a tribute to his childhood neighbor and friend, John’s Illinois historic plates on his Lincoln read, “MR. KERR.”