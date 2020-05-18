Losing motivation on your house projects? Let us do the heavy lifting

Whether out of sheer boredom or serious inspiration amidst sheltering-in-place, some of us have tapped into our inner Chip and Joanna Gaines and took a whack at our own fixer uppers. Perhaps you've opted for new kitchen cabinets or finally ripped up that shag carpet from the '70s in your guest room.

But if we’re honest, it can be easy to lose motivation during this time of isolation. You're not the only one.

Don’t worry, Renewal By Anderson and Closets By Design are here to help finish some of your projects for you. Users can enter to win gift cards for their products or services towards sprucing up their homes.

Enter to win one of two prizes:

$500 gift card to Renewal By Anderson

$1,000 gift card for Closets By Design

Visit stltoday.com/contests to enter.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.



