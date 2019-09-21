You are the owner of this article.
Maps, tips, new rules and more: Your guide to hunting and fishing in Missouri and Illinois

Each year, the fall season brings new challenges and new opportunities for hunters and anglers in Missouri and Illinois. In our annual Outdoor Guide, we'll present you with the information that will help you make the most of the season.

We'll look at the impact of spring flooding on the pursuit of waterfowl, and we'll show you one hunter's plan to go beyond deer and turkey season for a more year-round experience.

Some of the information and maps were provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

We hope the stories, pictures, tips and tricks shared in this guide are helpful, inspiring and entertaining. 

What's new for 2019? Download the guides for Missouri and Illinois hunting regulations
Missouri and Illinois 2019-2020 hunting seasons
Could an elk hunt be in Missouri's future?
Start now to plan you perfect hunting trip
Missouri ups the ante on poaching
Big bucks? You bet! Hunting has a huge impact on the economy
Is it worth the weight? How to pack for success

Mapping the conservation areas around Missouri and Illinois

Information and maps provided by the Missouri Conservation Commission and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Illinois recreation and hunting regions
Missouri recreation and hunting regions

