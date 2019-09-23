You have committed time, money and effort to the chase. You harvested the game and we want to see it. It’s time to enter your best trophy in our Master of the Hunt photo contest! Not only will you have bragging rights but you can enter to win prizes, too. Share your best trophy photo of your granddaughter's jake, your first bow harvest, a 170" double drop tine whitetail or a massive bull elk.
Enter your photo now until Oct. 13. Online voting will begin on Oct. 14 and continue until Oct. 20. Four winners will be chosen by our readers.
Prizes include:
• Grand prize - Bass Pro Angler's Lodge - one night stay, four passes to Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium and $100 gift card to Bass Pro from Springfield Convention Visitor's Bureau
• Second place - FREE deer processing and a deer tee from G&W Meats
• Third place - FREE deer processing and a deer tee from G&W Meats
• Fourth place - A BBQ Meat Pack from Kenrick's Meats & Catering
Visit stltoday.com/contests to enter.