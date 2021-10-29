Matthew’s Ford FLEX is ready for Halloween

Most of my stories, as you know, are about older cars – 25 years or more in age. But I thought since last week’s OCC featured a "Ghostbusters" ambulance, it may be appropriate to follow it up with a different rendering: this 2018 FLEX. I mean, it is Halloween after all.

About four months ago, I purchased a well-used 2011 Ford FLEX from a local used car lot near where I live. I had seen them now and then but only rarely, when I saw an especially good looking example, did I stop to look closer. Before writing my check, I began asking around – not only on the web, but when I caught a FLEX owner in a parking lot or anywhere – how they liked their FLEX. I got nothing but positive responses.

I searched the Internet for bad reports and found nothing substantial. I even asked my son, in a text message, “What do you know about the Ford FLEX?” In response, Jeff, battery coordinator for Triple A of Missouri, replied, “Do you mean besides the fact that I drive one every day?” I knew Jeff had a company car, but I forgot it was a FLEX. The first thing out of his mouth when I saw him in person, was that these things are quite the ‘sleepers’... a term for a car which doesn’t look like it would be fast, but when you encounter one at a stop light and the light turns green, you’re libel to get a big surprise!