Matthew’s Ford FLEX is ready for Halloween

Most of my stories, as you know, are about older cars – 25 years or more in age. But I thought since last week’s OCC featured a "Ghostbusters" ambulance, it may be appropriate to follow it up with a different rendering: this 2018 FLEX. I mean, it is Halloween after all.
About four months ago, I purchased a well-used 2011 Ford FLEX from a local used car lot near where I live. I had seen them now and then but only rarely, when I saw an especially good looking example, did I stop to look closer. Before writing my check, I began asking around – not only on the web, but when I caught a FLEX owner in a parking lot or anywhere – how they liked their FLEX. I got nothing but positive responses.
I searched the Internet for bad reports and found nothing substantial. I even asked my son, in a text message, “What do you know about the Ford FLEX?” In response, Jeff, battery coordinator for Triple A of Missouri, replied, “Do you mean besides the fact that I drive one every day?” I knew Jeff had a company car, but I forgot it was a FLEX. The first thing out of his mouth when I saw him in person, was that these things are quite the ‘sleepers’... a term for a car which doesn’t look like it would be fast, but when you encounter one at a stop light and the light turns green, you’re libel to get a big surprise!
The company car he drove was a base model, but Jeff was really impressed with the acceleration and said he couldn’t believe the torque steer the car had. The one I purchased is a SEL trim level which includes a lot of upgrades, including the EcoBoost, twin turbo V-6 with a horsepower rating of 355. One touch of the accelerator and these things take off like a bottle rocket! The same engine is used in Ford pickups and some car models.
But back to Matthew’s “car.” And that brings up another subject. When the FLEX came on the scene for the 2019 model year, the general public, auto sales personnel and even car magazine reporters and writers, didn’t quite know what to call the thing. Was it a ‘car’, a car-based ‘SUV’, a ‘station wagon’, a ‘minivan’, a full-size ‘crossover’, a compact multi-purpose vehicle or full-size crossover SUV? The general consensus seems to favor the latter – a full-size, crossover SUV.
Whtaever you call them, we FLEX owners sure do love our little “squares beyond compare” as I have nicknamed mine. Suddenly I’m hungry for a pizza!
I had seen Matthew’s FLEX on the road in the area once before and from a distance thought it was wearing baseball Cardinals garb. But on this day, I saw it up close as it was following behind me on my way home from work. He turned into the Valvoline store, so I made a U-turn and went back to talk to him.
Matthew, owner of “Overall Creation” a home rehabber and builder, who will do anything from a small repair job to design and construction of a complete new house, uses his FLEX for business and has put quite a few miles on it since he purchased it two and a half years ago.
There are four trim levels in the FLEX lineup, beginning with the SE, followed by the SEL, Limited and Platinum. Matthew’s is a Limited model equipped like my SEL with the EcoBoost V-6, 20-inch rims and the Vista roof which includes a power sunroof over the front bucket seats, two small stationery skylights over the second row and a forth large window over the third row seating. Yes, it is a seven-passenger wagon and everyone has a view of the sun and stars.
The FLEX was made from model year 2009 to 2019 and I never knew it was around for a decade until I began looking into it. Now I see them everywhere I go in a rainbow of colors.
Matthew’s wife, Amanda, and their two children, a daughter 9 and a son 3, love the FLEX and enjoy going anywhere in it. Matthew says when he goes out in the MPV with the "Ghostbusters" graphics, people honk and wave in approval.