2020 Mazda CX-9 AWD

When prodded by the skinny pedal, that force-fed four, which is frugal compared to its six-cylinder competitors, provides a torquey demeanor that makes CX-9 a joy in the stoplight grand prix. That said, its full complement of grunt, arriving at a low 2,000 rpm, plays its hand early, making for marvelous off-line enthusiasm but more leisurely at-speed acceleration. Plan two-lane passing maneuvers in advance.

Just as the EPA figured, our AWD CX-9 returned to us 20 mpg in just over 100 miles of mostly around-town driving.

Regarding styling, the elegant CX-9 wears a sharply drawn shark-nose grille whose slight overbite is now a signature look for Mazda. It also shows bird-of-prey headlight eyes, a sleek flank -- a particularly surprising attribute considering the room inside -- and a rump with an I'm-ahead-of-you convex tailgate.

Inside, the fashion show continues -- at least, it did in our Signature -- with leather hides highlighted by contrasting piping, satin- and bright-metal trim, classy piano-black accents and lovely wood inlays.

Of course, all the active safety nannies are here, including such standards as blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and Smart City Brake Support, which provides low-speed auto braking. Most interesting for enthusiasts, however, is the standard sorcery of Mazda's G-Vectoring Control.