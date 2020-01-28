2020 Mazda CX-9 AWD

Having already taken good care of the driver who's ensconced in box seats, Mazda's CX-9 for 2020 seeks to improve the lot of folks in the mezzanine.
A big, three-row, family-hauling crossover, CX-9's claim to fame -- particularly in view of its minivan-surrogate lot in life -- has always been its athletic driving characteristics. The big news for 2020, however, is decor in the form of newly available middle-row captain's chairs. True, that two-seat mid-row option reduces overall cabin seating from seven to six, but in the process makes that mid-row space notably more welcoming.
We drove a top-of-the-line Signature trim whose furnishings included the mid-row captain's chairs. Boasting front-bucket-like comfort and support, fore-aft and seatback-rake adjustability, heated cushions and dedicated aft-cabin climate controls, that tony middle row in our Signature was almost enough to make us want to let someone else do the driving.
Almost.
As usual with a Mazda, on-road enthusiasm lured us to the driver's seat.
Offered with front- or all-wheel drive, CX-9 is available in Sport, Touring, Grand Touring and Signature raiment, each powered by a 2.5-liter turbo four. Through a standard six-speed automatic, that blown four sends to the drive wheels 250 hp and 320 lb.-ft. of torque when fed premium fuel. (More parsimonious owners who opt for regular gas will have to settle for 227 hp and 310 lb.-ft. of twist.)
When prodded by the skinny pedal, that force-fed four, which is frugal compared to its six-cylinder competitors, provides a torquey demeanor that makes CX-9 a joy in the stoplight grand prix. That said, its full complement of grunt, arriving at a low 2,000 rpm, plays its hand early, making for marvelous off-line enthusiasm but more leisurely at-speed acceleration. Plan two-lane passing maneuvers in advance.
Just as the EPA figured, our AWD CX-9 returned to us 20 mpg in just over 100 miles of mostly around-town driving.
Regarding styling, the elegant CX-9 wears a sharply drawn shark-nose grille whose slight overbite is now a signature look for Mazda. It also shows bird-of-prey headlight eyes, a sleek flank -- a particularly surprising attribute considering the room inside -- and a rump with an I'm-ahead-of-you convex tailgate.
Inside, the fashion show continues -- at least, it did in our Signature -- with leather hides highlighted by contrasting piping, satin- and bright-metal trim, classy piano-black accents and lovely wood inlays.
Of course, all the active safety nannies are here, including such standards as blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and Smart City Brake Support, which provides low-speed auto braking. Most interesting for enthusiasts, however, is the standard sorcery of Mazda's G-Vectoring Control.
In an oversimplification, G-Vectoring monitors steering input and, in corners, imperceptibly reduces applied engine torque in order to shift weight to the front axle. The result is more precise steering response, Mazda says, with no perceived decrease in performance. To the driver, who already is enjoying a serene cabin, it contributes to surprisingly athletic handling in what is, in fact, a big family hauler.
Sure, the six-speed automatic's shifts are sometimes noticeable and the exhaust note from the turbo four is coarse under provocation, but the overall experience is engaging -- a characteristic enhanced by the chassis's driver-selectable Sport mode, which boosts throttle response and raises the automatic transmission's shift points.
Room is fine up front. In the middle row, head and leg room also are excellent while access to that space is easy through big rear doors that open nearly 90 degrees.
Those doors, along with a tilt-and-scoot middle row, make third-row access easier than expected, though it still helps to be flexible. In any event, two average-stature adults can actually occupy the third row.
With looks, utility, frugality and athleticism, CX-9 is a delightful iconoclast among three-row people haulers.