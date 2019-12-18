2020 Mazda CX-30: With snappy styling and affordable price, this guy hopes to stand out in a crowd

As St. Louis's own Chuck Berry so memorably sang; "Everything you want, we got it right here in the USA." And that bounty includes roughly 100(!) crossover SUVs from which American new-car buyers can choose.
You would think that would be enough.
But you ain't Mazda.
Set to arrive in U.S. showrooms early next year is the all-new CX-30, the fourth crossover wearing the Mazda name. Joining CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9, the compact CX-30 slots between CX-3 and CX-5 in Mazda's crossover hierarchy.
Sharing its basic platform with the Mazda 3 compact sedan, which itself was all-new in 2019, the 2020 CX-30 crossover will be offered in four trim levels: base, Select, Preferred and Premium. Each comes standard with front-wheel drive, and all can be optioned up to all-wheel drive.
Regardless, every CX-30 will be powered by a 2.5-liter, "Skyactiv" I-4 that will generate 186 hp and 186 lb.-ft. of torque, sending that power to the pavement through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Regarding styling, this guy, in an admittedly subjective opinion, is a knockout. The second Mazda to wear the latest evolution of the brand's "Koda design" theme -- the first was the 2019 Mazda 3 -- CX-30 makes an SUV body look sleek. From the strikingly handsome five-point grille, with its appealing overbite, through an almost coupe-esque profile to a narrowed, arch-shaped liftgate, this thing looks nothing like a boxy SUV.
Adding to the panache are standard 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, with 18s available on upper trims.
From a performance standpoint, Mazda promises the sharp handling and driving athleticism that are typical of the brand, although -- alas -- unlike its Mazda 3 platform mate, CX-30 will not offer a manual transmission choice.
What is available is a CX-30's standard G-Vectoring Control Plus -- computerized torque-shifting talent to assist in on-road cornering, and a new "off-road traction assist" feature, which can keep things moving on non-paved roads by shifting power from the wheels that are slipping to the ones that have grip.
Inside CX-30, Mazda says, is a "human-centric" interior (huh?) that boasts such standards as a large, 8.8-inch infotainment center screen, Bluetooth talent, two USB inputs, rain-sensing wipers and a six-month trial of in-car Wi-Fi hot spot talent. Among the base model's standard safety nannies are adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, lane-keep assist with lane-departure warning, auto emergency braking and, of course, a rearview camera.
The Select trim adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto talent, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, dual-zone climate control and advanced keyless entry.
The Preferred brings along a Bose 12-speaker premium audio system, heated front seats, eight-way power driver's seat with adjustable lumbar and memory, and a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio.
Go for the top-of-the-line Premium and you'll add, among other things, a windshield-projected head-up display, leather seating, power liftgate, power moonroof, roof rails, paddle shifters and LED headlights and taillights.
Look for the all-new 2020 CX-30 compact crossover to arrive in Mazda showrooms during the first quarter of calendar year 2020.
Prices for front-drive models are $22,945 for the base model; $24,945 for Select; $27,245 for Preferred; and $29,245 for Premium. Add $1,400 to the price of each trim level for all-wheel drive.