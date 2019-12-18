2020 Mazda CX-30: With snappy styling and affordable price, this guy hopes to stand out in a crowd

Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus. Follow Dan Wiese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As St. Louis's own Chuck Berry so memorably sang; "Everything you want, we got it right here in the USA." And that bounty includes roughly 100(!) crossover SUVs from which American new-car buyers can choose.

You would think that would be enough.

But you ain't Mazda.

Set to arrive in U.S. showrooms early next year is the all-new CX-30, the fourth crossover wearing the Mazda name. Joining CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9, the compact CX-30 slots between CX-3 and CX-5 in Mazda's crossover hierarchy.

Sharing its basic platform with the Mazda 3 compact sedan, which itself was all-new in 2019, the 2020 CX-30 crossover will be offered in four trim levels: base, Select, Preferred and Premium. Each comes standard with front-wheel drive, and all can be optioned up to all-wheel drive.

Regardless, every CX-30 will be powered by a 2.5-liter, "Skyactiv" I-4 that will generate 186 hp and 186 lb.-ft. of torque, sending that power to the pavement through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Regarding styling, this guy, in an admittedly subjective opinion, is a knockout. The second Mazda to wear the latest evolution of the brand's "Koda design" theme -- the first was the 2019 Mazda 3 -- CX-30 makes an SUV body look sleek. From the strikingly handsome five-point grille, with its appealing overbite, through an almost coupe-esque profile to a narrowed, arch-shaped liftgate, this thing looks nothing like a boxy SUV.

Adding to the panache are standard 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, with 18s available on upper trims.