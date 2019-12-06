Mid-50s color combo turned heads back in the day

Ahhh... those were the good ol’ days when cars were offered in a plethora of vivid colors and two-tone paint schemes were the all the rage. One of my favorite combos was black and red. Although my parents never owned a car with this combination, the ones I saw on the street certainly made my head snap their way!
I suppose the ones that comes to mind most are the Buicks of the mid-50s. What the best examples have in common, however, is a brand-unique, bright body molding separating the two (and sometimes three) colors.
The wrap-around windshield was still a relatively new feature, terminating nicely at rectangular ‘vent windows.’ (You may have to explain that term to the generation X and Y kids at your next family gathering.)
Fairlanes for ‘56 were offered with both six- and eight-cylinder power plants and in 2-door, 4-door and convertible body styles. The ‘Victoria’ moniker designated a ‘pillar-less’ (hardtop) coupé or sedan. The sporty coupé shown here, is decked out in Fiesta Red and Raven Black and carried a factory base price of just $2,194 with a six cylinder engine, and $2,294 with a V-8. Checking a handful of tempting options from the generous list offered, could bump the bottom line up to a nicely rounded out three grand... or about $28,807 in 2019 dollars. One like the red and black gem shown here, in number one condition, could fetch close to $50k in today’s collector market.
This was the first year for a 12-volt electrical system. Fairlane Victoria coupé production (both six-cylinder and V-8 models), totalled 177,735 units for the model year, accounting for 13 percent of Ford’s total of 1.39 million units for the year.
