My Aunt Dorothy would have loved this one!

Heading home on a recent hot and very sunny day, the 1967 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special Sedan stood out like a gem among its modest surroundings.
Long before SUVs, minivans and crossovers proliferated city streets and suburbs, the family cars were, for the most part, large, extra-large and 2XL sedans. The massive trunk space of the latter filled many functions, hauling sporting equipment, fishing and hunting gear, garden supplies, yes, groceries and occasionally a few extra friends on the way to the local drive in theater!
My uncle Eugene, a successful mechanical engineer and graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, always made sure my Aunt Dorothy had a big, safe and comfortable six-passenger sedan to drive hither and yon in style. Many, in later years, were Cadillacs. I’m not sure if any of Aunt Dot’s were Fleetwoods – Cadillac’s flagship sedans like the one featured here.
Cadillac models for the year included the entry level Calais, the upscale DeVille, Fleetwood Sixty Special, Fleetwood Sixty Special Brougham, Fleetwood Seventy Five limo and Fleetwood Eldorado. All were powered by a Cadillac 429 cubic-inch, cast iron V-8 with a 10.5:1 compression ratio. Brake horsepower was 340 and a Rochester Quadrajet four-barrel did the fueling.
1967 was a banner year for Cadillac. It was the third successive record year for production, due primarily to the popularity of the front-wheel drive Fleetwood Eldorados. Cadillac sales for one month passed the 20,000 mark for the first time in the company’s history, setting an all-time high of 22,072 cars in October of 1966.
FIN MAN FACTOID: Cadillac also made a factory limousine, the Fleetwood Brougham, with a wider sail panel, fold down rear seat foot rests, leather interior surfaces, fold down trays behind front seat backrests and more!
