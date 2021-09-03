My Aunt Dorothy would have loved this one!

UPCOMING EVENTS you won’t want to miss: Wednesday, September 8 through Sunday, September 12 it’s the Buick Club of America, Heartland Regional Meet sponsored by the St. Louis Buick Dealers Association and the St. Louis Gateway Chapter of the Buick Club of America. For more info call 636-443-5686 and be sure to tell them you heard about it right here from The FIN MAN!

ROLLIN’ WITH THE FIN MAN V: See the magnificent 30-plus car collection of Charles Gallagher during Rollin’ With The FIN MAN V on Friday, September 17. Look for the big, yellow school bus at the park & ride lot on the South West corner of Gravois and I-270 at 9* a.m., or at Lilac Avenue and I-270 at 10* a.m. From there we will travel to a yet-to-be-confirmed lunch destination. After lunch, we will move on to the main event – a tour of the fascinating and diverse collection of vehicles at the Charles Gallagher Museum which includes a significant collection of Russian Orthodox Christian icons. The price for this tour is $45 per person including transportation and lunch. Call me at 314-327-FINS (3467) to place your ticket orders by credit/debit card. Checks should be mailed to The FIN MAN, PO BOX 24241, 5731 Mt Pleasant Ln, Belleville, IL 62223. Checks must be received no later than September 10. This is an exclusive Rollin’ With The FIN MAN event and attendance will be limited to 40 guests. We are expecting a sellout, so please reserve your seats ASAP. At this printing we have about 12 seats left! NOTE: The pickup times listed herein are not likely to change, however, due to the un-finalized breakfast/lunch destination, may change slightly.