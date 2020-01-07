2020 Nissan Rogue: It prizes functionality over frivolity

The only powertrain -- a 2.5-liter, 170-hp four-cylinder that's mated to a CVT automatic -- is not the stuff of checkered-flag fantasy. Off-line acceleration is adequate but, with that CVT, Rogue plays its hand early, so plan at-speed accelerations in advance. Rogue delivered to us 31 mpg in a 60-mile interstate junket.

Clearly more concerned with security than velocity, Rogue offers as standard equipment such hand-wringing safety sentries as Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and High Beam Assist.

Another item of passenger bubble wrap, which can make Rogue feel like a nanny whose hair bun is wrapped a tad too tightly, is the optional ProPILOT Assist, which was included in our SV's $1,800 Premium Pkg.

ProPILOT blends stop-start capable smart cruise control with lane-keep assist to help the driver stay centered in a highway traffic lane. It's designed, Nissan says, to aid the driver in "steering, braking and accelerating during single-lane highway driving." It is not, Nissan emphatically points out, a self-driving feature.

To Rogue's human driver, that becomes abundantly clear in about 10 seconds.