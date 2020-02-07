2020 Nissan Sentra: This eighth-generation compact sedan is evidence that there’s a future for cars

Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus. Follow Dan Wiese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The import nameplates are proving to be a haven for lovers of traditional passenger cars -- you know, those showroom shoppers who aren’t feeling a lot of love from Detroit these days.

In this crossover-obsessed world, the Detroit three, who are all-in on crossover SUVs and trucks, are relegating cars to the dustbin of history with astonishing vigor. Don’t bother looking for 2020 editions of the Buick Cascada, Regal or LaCrosse; the Cadillac CTS, XTS or ATS; the Chevy Volt, Cruze or Impala; or the Ford Fiesta, Focus, Taurus or Flex. (Still hanging on at Ford is the 2020 Fusion, but it’s on life support). And who can even remember when Dodge offered the Dart or when Chrysler sold the 200?

Cars, seemingly, are becoming passe in Detroit.

Nissan, on the other hand, like most import nameplates, remains a true believer, and the company is proving its passenger-car fidelity with an all-new, eighth-generation Sentra.

Still available in its familiar S, SV and SR trims, the compact 2020 Sentra boasts a host of technology and performance upgrades, the latter including a new independent rear suspension in place of the old torsion-beam setup and a more powerful, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine borrowed from the Rogue Sport crossover.

Now, don’t get too excited. Sentra is still no hot rod, despite boosting horsepower from 124 to 149 and torque from 125 lb.-ft. to 146. That trip you’ve been planning to 60 mph will still take more than nine seconds. Pep around town or during rush hour, on the other hand, is more than adequate to keep pace in the urban stop-light grand prix.