2020 Nissan Sentra: This eighth-generation compact sedan is evidence that there’s a future for cars
Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

2020 Nissan Sentra

Boasting more power for 2020, the all-new Nissan Sentra now makes 149 hp compared to 124 in 2019. Photo provided by Nissan

The import nameplates are proving to be a haven for lovers of traditional passenger cars -- you know, those showroom shoppers who aren’t feeling a lot of love from Detroit these days.

In this crossover-obsessed world, the Detroit three, who are all-in on crossover SUVs and trucks, are relegating cars to the dustbin of history with astonishing vigor. Don’t bother looking for 2020 editions of the Buick Cascada, Regal or LaCrosse; the Cadillac CTS, XTS or ATS; the Chevy Volt, Cruze or Impala; or the Ford Fiesta, Focus, Taurus or Flex. (Still hanging on at Ford is the 2020 Fusion, but it’s on life support). And who can even remember when Dodge offered the Dart or when Chrysler sold the 200?

Cars, seemingly, are becoming passe in Detroit.

Nissan, on the other hand, like most import nameplates, remains a true believer, and the company is proving its passenger-car fidelity with an all-new, eighth-generation Sentra.

Photo provided by Nissan

Photo provided by Nissan

Still available in its familiar S, SV and SR trims, the compact 2020 Sentra boasts a host of technology and performance upgrades, the latter including a new independent rear suspension in place of the old torsion-beam setup and a more powerful, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine borrowed from the Rogue Sport crossover.

Now, don’t get too excited. Sentra is still no hot rod, despite boosting horsepower from 124 to 149 and torque from 125 lb.-ft. to 146. That trip you’ve been planning to 60 mph will still take more than nine seconds. Pep around town or during rush hour, on the other hand, is more than adequate to keep pace in the urban stop-light grand prix.

Some of the credit goes to an unlikely hero -- Sentra’s updated “Xtronic” CVT automatic transmission. (This new Sentra, alas, does not offer a manual gearbox.)

Nobody does CVTs better than Nissan, and the mimicking of step-gear shift points by Sentra’s CVT makes the driving experience more visceral and less droning than one might expect. Around town, meanwhile, the new, sportier suspension is willing to transmit mild pavement imperfections to the passengers but, on the interstate, Sentra feels stable and quiet -- a fine companion in highway cruising, provided you plan two-lane passing maneuvers well in advance.

In 160 miles -- about 50 on the highway, the rest in town -- we realized 29 mpg in our top-of-the-line Sentra SR.

Inside, room is pretty much the same as before: fine up front and doable in back. Oh, a tall guy will graze his coif on the headliner back there and knee room is close behind a tall driver, but average-stature folks -- and, certainly, kids -- will do just fine.

Photo provided by Nissan

Photo provided by Nissan

The only oddity in the cabin was the location of the foot-push parking brake, which feels positioned near the center of the driver’s footwell rather than far to the left, as you’d expect. It’s odd, but, in daily use, owners probably will become accustomed to it.

Cabin decor in our SR was genuinely sporty, with its black leatherette seat covers, contrasting orange stitching, flat-bottom steering wheel and matrix-like trim.

Regarding the all-important infotainment stuff, the old centerstack-incorporated touch screen is gone, replaced by a fin-like display perched atop the center dash. Complemented by some redundant hard buttons and welcome volume and tuning knobs for the radio, the system is easy to use.

The handsome exterior styling is of the downsized-Altima variety, although our SR boasted the eye-popping “Two-Tone Premium Paint” option. Showing a black roof and an orange body, our SR looked like the staff car of the Missouri Tigers.

Finally, Nissan has priced this all-new compact alluringly, with a starting bottom-line of $20,015. Our loaded SR, with the aforementioned paint job and optional Premium Package -- heated seats and steering wheel, moonroof, power driver’s seat and more -- rang the register at a very attainable $25,325.

This all-new Sentra makes you feel like cars may have a future after all.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

2020 NISSAN SENTRA

VEHICLE TYPE: Four-door, five-passenger, front-wheel drive, compact sedan

BASE PRICE: S: $20,015; SV: $21,195; SR: $22,355

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $25,325; SR with $2,170 Premium Pkg. (moonroof, heated wheel, front heated seats, power driver’s seat, Bose Premium audio, Around View Monitor, more); $595 2-tone paint; $205 floor mats

ENGINE: 2.0-liter I-4

HORSEPOWER: 149 at 6400 rpm

TORQUE: 146 lb.-ft. at 4400 rpm

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Regular

TRANSMISSION: Continuously variable Xtronic (CVT) automatic

EPA MPG: S: 29 city/39 hwy/33 combined; SV: 29/39/32; SR: 28/37/32

WHEELBASE: 106.8 inches

LENGTH: 182.7 inches

TRUNK: 14.3 cu. ft.

SUSPENSION: Fully independent

CURB WEIGHT: 3,047 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Mexico

