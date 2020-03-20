You are the owner of this article.
2020 Nissan Titan Crew Cab
2020 Nissan Titan Crew Cab

It’s still lookin’ for love, and makes the case that it deserves it

2020 Nissan Titan Crew Cab

Among the mid-cycle upgrades for the 2020 Nissan Titan are a more powerful V-8 and a new nine-speed automatic transmission. Photo provided by Nissan

Like the protagonist in Johnny Lee’s signature 1980 country hit, the Nissan Titan must feel that it’s lookin’ for love in all the wrong places. Titan is, after all, looking for love in the tough-to-crack full-size pickup segment -- a segment whose fans are the most brand-loyal in the business and not easily tempted away.

Some Nissans do, indeed, engender affection. The Rogue crossover in 2019 was America’s sixth best-selling vehicle overall and third best-seller among vehicles that aren’t full-size pickups. The also-admired Altima midsizer was among America’s top-20 overall best-sellers and the fifth best-selling sedan.

Titan, on the other hand, isn’t feeling a lot of love. Nissan’s full-size pickup, with 2019 sales of just 31,514, couldn’t even crack the top 100 -- and this in a truck-mad U.S. market whose top three best-sellers are all full-size pickups: Ford F-Series (896,526 in 2019 sales), Ram truck (633,694) and Chevy Silverado (575,569).

But hope springs eternal, and Titan, still lookin’ for love from full-size-pickup buyers, is working hard in 2020 to make itself more appealing.

Introduced in its current generation for the 2016 model year, the 2020 edition gets mid-cycle upgrades in the form of tougher styling cues, lots of new technology -- of both of the infotainment and safety variety -- and an enhanced drive-train whose more-powerful V-8 is managed by an all-new nine-speed automatic, replacing the old seven-speed.

Titan is available in myriad configurations, including trims of S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve; motivational choices of rear- or four-wheel drive; and body types of extended-cab (King Cab in “Nissan-speak”) and crew-cab.

Regardless, every Titan is powered by a 5.6-liter V-8 whose power numbers grow for 2020. That eight-pack now makes 400 hp and 413 lb.-ft. of torque, 10 and 19 more, respectively, than in 2019.

Photo provided by Nissan

Photo provided by Nissan

Also common to every 2020 Titan is Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 suite of hand-wringers, including auto emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear emergency auto-braking, auto high-beam headlights, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure warning.

We drove an SL Crew Cab 4x4, which proved to be a marvelous highway-cruising companion on a 135-mile round-trip to Ste. Genevieve, Mo. -- a trip in which its V-8 returned to us 18 mpg.

On that trip, this 4x4 truck, whose wide hood filled the lane ahead, provided a not-surprisingly firm ride, but also a quiet cabin. And room in that cabin was remarkable.

We piled in two 6-foot-plus males in front, including this writer, and, in back, two better-halves who were kind enough to voluntarily cede the front seat to the guys. But it turned out there was no need for that magnanimity. The back seat proved cavernously spacious for the two 5-4 women and the booster-seat enthroned 9-year-old kid back there. Suffice to say, everyone raved about the accommodations.

Photo provided by Nissan

Photo provided by Nissan

Regarding infotainment, the new gauge display includes a 7.0-inch reconfigurable screen between the speedometer and tach, while the infotainment system is upgraded with a larger standard 8.0-inch touchscreen, which betters the previous 7.0-inch display. That screen, which engages the latest NissanConnect software, also provides the much-appreciated old-school touches of big knobs for radio tuning and volume.

Also new for 2020 is the first-time availability on crew-cab models of a panoramic moonroof, a perk we had.

It’s all wrapped in exterior styling dubbed “Powerful Warrior” by Nissan. That fighter includes techy headlights and a unique grille for each trim level, including the chrome-errific one that fronted our SL.

With these upgrades, Titan is hoping its love for full-size truck buyers will not remain quite so unrequited.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

2020 NISSAN TITAN CREW CAB

(specs apply to Crew Cab unless specified)

VEHICLE TYPE: Four-door, five-passenger, 4WD, 1500 full-size pickup

BASE PRICE FOR A CREW CAB: 2WD: $40,485; 4WD: $43,585 (for the record, the least expensive Titan, a base 2WD King Cab, starts at $37,785)

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $61,160; an SL Crew Cab 4x4, based at $58,785, with $1,490 Moonroof Pkg.; $490 Tow Pkg.; $395 metallic tricoat exterior paint upgrade

ENGINE: 5.6-liter V-8

HORSEPOWER: 400 at 5800 rpm

TORQUE: 413 lb.-ft. at 4000 rpm

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Premium

TRANSMISSION: Nine-speed automatic

EPA MPG: 4x2: 16 city/22 hwy/18 combined; 4x4: 15/21/18

WHEELBASE: 139.8 inches

LENGTH: 228.2 inches

BED LENGTH: 67 inches

BASE CURB WT.: 4x2: 5,555 lbs.; 4x4: 5,704lbs.

CREW CAB TOWING MAX.: 4x2: 9,350 lbs.; 4x4: 9,210 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Canton, Mississippi

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

Sports