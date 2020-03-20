2020 Nissan Titan Crew Cab

Like the protagonist in Johnny Lee’s signature 1980 country hit, the Nissan Titan must feel that it’s lookin’ for love in all the wrong places. Titan is, after all, looking for love in the tough-to-crack full-size pickup segment -- a segment whose fans are the most brand-loyal in the business and not easily tempted away.

Some Nissans do, indeed, engender affection. The Rogue crossover in 2019 was America’s sixth best-selling vehicle overall and third best-seller among vehicles that aren’t full-size pickups. The also-admired Altima midsizer was among America’s top-20 overall best-sellers and the fifth best-selling sedan.

Titan, on the other hand, isn’t feeling a lot of love. Nissan’s full-size pickup, with 2019 sales of just 31,514, couldn’t even crack the top 100 -- and this in a truck-mad U.S. market whose top three best-sellers are all full-size pickups: Ford F-Series (896,526 in 2019 sales), Ram truck (633,694) and Chevy Silverado (575,569).

But hope springs eternal, and Titan, still lookin’ for love from full-size-pickup buyers, is working hard in 2020 to make itself more appealing.

Introduced in its current generation for the 2016 model year, the 2020 edition gets mid-cycle upgrades in the form of tougher styling cues, lots of new technology -- of both of the infotainment and safety variety -- and an enhanced drive-train whose more-powerful V-8 is managed by an all-new nine-speed automatic, replacing the old seven-speed.

Titan is available in myriad configurations, including trims of S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve; motivational choices of rear- or four-wheel drive; and body types of extended-cab (King Cab in “Nissan-speak”) and crew-cab.