Northbound and down on the double-nickel to Springfield, IL

Anyone who knows me closely knows that I have been fascinated with big rigs, or 18-wheelers, ever since I was a young boy. When I was fresh out of elementary school, I wrote to manufactures like GMC, Kenworth, Peterbilt, Mack and others, requesting spec sheets with dimensions so that I could make drawings of the tractors.

Being a resident of North St. Louis and later North County, I would occasionally ride my Schwinn Traveler down Hall Street just to see and hear the semis pulling into or out of the many trucking companies along the route. I could tell, as they ran through the many gears, whether a truck was powered by a GMC 2-cycle diesel, a Mack Thermodyne or a Cummins just by the sound. When taking a long road trip, mom and dad would like to eat at better roadside restaurants along the way, but I would plead for them to go to a truck stop instead, where with my Kodak Brownie, I would take pictures of some of the trucks and trailers.

This obsession carried on through my public-school education and, being somewhat of an artist, I could make some very nice renderings. I had quite a collection of manufacturer’s literature until one day, when I was in the ninth grade, my mother made me clean up my room and my drawers and my collection went into the trash! Being a born hoarder, I was devastated!

Being an only child, of course my parents had high hopes that I would someday become a physician or perhaps an attorney, but neither was to be. School officials and counselors always said, “Mrs. Kunz, your child is very smart but he is lazy and just doesn’t seem to apply himself.” During the 50s and 60s, they had yet to identify attention deficit disorder. All I wanted to be was a big rig driver, but when I turned 21 and was married with a child on the way, I decided I didn’t want to be away from my new family for weeks at a time, so I gave up my dream and went into retail sales for Allied Radio and later, CMC Stereo.

FIN MAN FACTOID: Hall Street is a 3.5 mile stretch of four-lane road that is, for the most part, straight as an arrow and rather deserted at the wee hours of the morning. It runs north and south in North St. Louis in the neighborhoods of Near North Riverfront and North Riverfront. The street was named after Edward Hall, a Missouri River ferry operator.

HUGE BIG RIG NATIONAL SHOW: But I guess you are wondering just where I’m going with all this, so enough about me. An old friend of mine (all my friends seem to be old these days), career OTR driver, Delmar Bequette, told me there is a big show for truck enthusiasts coming up June 9-12 at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois. Admission is $15.00 per person, children under 12 are free. To get your advance tickets, go to 2022 Presale Gate Tickets – American Truck Historical Society (aths.org) for all the information you will need. Am I going? You bet I am! I wouldn’t miss it for anything! This is a four-day event, the American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show… the biggest truck show in the world! It’s so big that only the Illinois State Fairgrounds could hold it! “Be there, or be square!”

Tri-Power Trivia will return next week.

