In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
It takes great dedication, knowledge and empathy to provide the care and attention needed to help patients with heart-related conditions. I applaud all nurses, especially those working in specialized fields like cardiology. Becky Purvis is absolutely outstanding and has been saving hearts for over 20 years.
Thank you so much for being the best nurse you can be. You have so many years ahead of your career for growth. The world can't wait to see it – keep elevating.
Clarie Jefferson
VA St. Louis Healthcare System
For 23 years, six months and eight hours caring for our veterans.
Hannah Christian
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
For being an amazing advocate for her patients!
Heather Byrne
Missouri Baptist Medical Center
For the dedication she has to her career and how she goes above and beyond for her patients and employees. She is a superhero!
Staci Nelson
Christian Hospital
For the care she provided after my bypass surgery.
For the care she provided during my cardiovascular surgery.
Nurse nominations were submitted by the community from their point of view. This content was produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch marketing department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com.