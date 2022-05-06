Cardiac care nurses who make a difference

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display.
Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs,
from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact
sales@brandavestudios.com.
In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
Bianca is a true definition of dedication, advocacy and determination of doing what's right. She brings positivity and laughter wherever she goes.
Darlene Hopkins
St. Luke’s Hospital
I have so much gratitude for her cardiac skills. I always appreciate her skills in an emergency. She assesses situations fast, and her coworkers and patients love her. We are blessed to have her.
Jennifer Cange
Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
For being a good nurse and daughter!
Jennifer Fendler
St. Louis Heart and Vascular
Jennifer has always gone out of her way to make sure every patient and co-worker are well taken care of and comfortable. Thank you Jen Fen for always going above and beyond.
Payton Guffey
St. Luke's Hospital
Payton gives her all to her patients, being there for them and families and taking long hours and shifts. I'm so thankful to call her my daughter and to be able to watch her become the woman she is today.
Rebecca and the rest of the night staff of Mercy 5th floor Heart Hospital
Mercy Hospital
Rebecca was amazing and attentive to my needs in the most caring and genuine way. I was in the hospital for five nights and she made my stay tolerable while healing. She calmed me when I was upset. She used her skills to find the best answer to whatever I was concerned about at the time. She is a gem.
Sarah Mueller
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Sarah is a great, caring nurse. She listens and is always kind and compassionate. She cares how everyone feels.
Nurse nominations were submitted by the community from their point of view. This content was produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch marketing department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com.