 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Cardiac care nurses who make a difference

  • 0
Nurses logo 2022

 

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.

This program is supported by presenting sponsor  BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene CorporationDelmar GardensMercy and St. Luke's Hospital.

 

Cardiac care nurses

People are also reading…

Bianca Little-McLemore, RN

GrapeTree Agency

Bianca is a true definition of dedication, advocacy and determination of doing what's right. She brings positivity and laughter wherever she goes.

Darlene Hopkins

St. Luke’s Hospital

I have so much gratitude for her cardiac skills. I always appreciate her skills in an emergency. She assesses situations fast, and her coworkers and patients love her. We are blessed to have her.

Jennifer Cange

Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital

For being a good nurse and daughter!

Jennifer Fendler

St. Louis Heart and Vascular

Jennifer has always gone out of her way to make sure every patient and co-worker are well taken care of and comfortable. Thank you Jen Fen for always going above and beyond.

Payton Guffey

St. Luke's Hospital

Payton gives her all to her patients, being there for them and families and taking long hours and shifts. I'm so thankful to call her my daughter and to be able to watch her become the woman she is today.

Rebecca and the rest of the night staff of Mercy 5th floor Heart Hospital

Mercy Hospital

Rebecca was amazing and attentive to my needs in the most caring and genuine way. I was in the hospital for five nights and she made my stay tolerable while healing. She calmed me when I was upset. She used her skills to find the best answer to whatever I was concerned about at the time. She is a gem.

Sarah Mueller

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Sarah is a great, caring nurse. She listens and is always kind and compassionate. She cares how everyone feels.

Nurse nominations were submitted by the community from their point of view. This content was produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch marketing department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK