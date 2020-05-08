Combining passion and career is an art form E'Lisa Moss has mastered

At a glance RN, BSN

E’Lisa Moss is a believer in the healing power of the arts. With a background in psychology and a clinical nursing degree, her broad knowledge of the human mind and body are complementary assets in her current position as a Float Pool Nurse at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital.

Float pool is a fancy way of saying “wherever she is needed.” For Moss, every day is different. She floats from cardiac to neuro to transplant wings. Her job allows her to learn a myriad of cultures and disease practices.

Her wide array of experiences, duo-degrees and her career have led her to this conclusion: Art therapy isn’t just for the cognitive patient. Art therapy is an essential part of healing for every patient. “I am an artist at heart,” she said. “Combining health care and the arts is a discipline.”

A DREAM REALIZED

Moss always dreamed of becoming a nurse. But when she learned that her mother had cancer, her dream became a passion.

She began the application process to nursing schools while living in her hometown of Austin, Texas. It would be a year before she was accepted into Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences in Quincy, Illinois. “I had never even heard of Quincy. I honestly don’t even remember applying there,” she laughed. Although different from her initial plans, Moss believes the gap of time between her mother’s diagnosis and nursing school was a gift from God to spend uninterrupted time with her mother. Just four weeks after starting classes, her mother passed away.