Her conversations with and adoration for the elderly started when she was 17 years old. “My great aunt would invite me to accompany her on ‘senior bus trips,’” said Julie Rehagen, DNP, ANP-C at Delmar Gardens. “I met many elderly people with whom I found myself having wonderful conversations with. I loved playing games, sharing meals and visiting new places with them.”
This spirit of love and compassion toward seniors has translated into Julie’s 15 years of serving and caring for geriatric residents.
Learning and growing
Julie’s nursing career didn’t begin in geriatrics. As a new nurse, she was eager to jump into the field and took a position in the intensive care unit at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Her time at Missouri Baptist gave her the encouragement to further her nursing education and pursue a BSN degree, which would lead to her eventual career in the specialty that has remained dear to her heart.
“Shortly thereafter, I learned of a job opening at Delmar Gardens South Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It seemed like a perfect fit for me, as I have always had deep respect and compassion for the elderly.” Julie said.
A dream job
Working with the elderly residents at Delmar Gardens has been a joy and then some for Julie. “The ability to work every day in a job you love is a beautiful gift,” she said. “Since the moment I began working with Delmar Gardens, it has felt like my purpose, not a job.”
Julie’s skills have continually advanced while working at Delmar Gardens – with a BSN, MSN and Doctor of Nursing Practice under her belt from University of Missouri St. Louis. She now serves in her current role as a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner, specializing in internal medicine, wound care and podiatry services. “While working at Delmar Gardens and taking care of the elderly, not to mention my deep admiration for the seniors, it became apparent that I wanted to do more for this generation,” she said. “Deciding to further my education in geriatrics made perfect sense.”
While her role has developed, the basics of her care have remained the same. Conversations, meal-sharing and game-playing are still the crux of her nursing style. “Sometimes [the residents] are lonely and look to have someone to talk to and listen to what they have to say. I thoroughly enjoy conversations with them,” she said. “I’ll just stop by their dining table or their room for a visit.”
Not just a facility, but a family
“Delmar Gardens emulates the feeling of family,” she said. Because of this, Julie believes that loving the residents as if they were your immediate family is one of the most fundamental aspects of geriatric care.
“It is not always about medical care,” she said. “It’s often about other things, such as loneliness. Keeping that in mind, I try my best to take the time to listen and spend time with the residents.”
The pandemic made caring for residents like family take on a whole new, almost literal meaning.
Julie became a trusted confidant, friend and caregiver to each resident through the isolating months of COVID-19 lockdowns. “During the lockdown, when residents could no longer have visits with their families, our staff, who already shared meaningful relationships with their residents, stepped up and became an even stronger part of their extended family.
“We comforted and cried with them; we made them laugh and smile; we cared for them deeply and held their hands and sat bedside when they were anxious, sad or lonely for family,” she said.
Nurse Rehagen’s commitment to her residents and her career at Delmar Gardens has not gone unnoticed by her coworkers. “Her dedication to learning and teaching have been invaluable to so many,” said Patricia Muich, director of marketing and advertising at Delmar Gardens. “The Delmar Gardens Family is certainly proud and grateful for Julie!”
Julie believed there was something special about the elderly when she was on those bus trips with her aunt in her youth, and that disposition still rings true to her today. “The wisdom and long friendships you gain is priceless and something I cherish every day,” she said.