COVID-19 nurses who make a difference

Nurses logo 2022

 

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.

This program is supported by presenting sponsor  BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene CorporationDelmar GardensMercy and St. Luke's Hospital.

 

COVID-19 nurses

Cindy Fischer

Medicine Shoppe

She is a wonderful person that volunteered to give out hundreds of vaccines.

Darcy Patterson

Mercy Hospital South

Darcy has been a nurse to COVID-19 patients who are confined to the hospital. She has been a comfort not only to patients, but also their families with whom she has contact with via the phone.

Heather Pilarski

Mercy Hospital South

Heather is a fabulous nurse. She gives her all for her patients every day, and she always finds time to help other nurses as well. Her patients are so lucky to have her.

Respiratory Therapists

BJC, SSM, Mercy and St. Luke's

I want to thank not just nurses, but respiratory therapists as well. Respiratory therapists played a huge role during the COVID-19 pandemic, so let's not forget them! We work side-by-side with physicians, PAs, NPs, nurses and clinicians who all rely on our expertise.

Tim Piontek

Medicine Shoppe

For volunteering to provide hundreds of vaccines.

Nurse nominations were submitted by the community from their point of view. This content was produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch marketing department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com.
