COVID-19 nurses who make a difference

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
She is a wonderful person that volunteered to give out hundreds of vaccines.
Darcy Patterson
Mercy Hospital South
Darcy has been a nurse to COVID-19 patients who are confined to the hospital. She has been a comfort not only to patients, but also their families with whom she has contact with via the phone.
Heather Pilarski
Mercy Hospital South
Heather is a fabulous nurse. She gives her all for her patients every day, and she always finds time to help other nurses as well. Her patients are so lucky to have her.
Respiratory Therapists
BJC, SSM, Mercy and St. Luke's
I want to thank not just nurses, but respiratory therapists as well. Respiratory therapists played a huge role during the COVID-19 pandemic, so let's not forget them! We work side-by-side with physicians, PAs, NPs, nurses and clinicians who all rely on our expertise.
Tim Piontek
Medicine Shoppe
For volunteering to provide hundreds of vaccines.
Nurse nominations were submitted by the community from their point of view.