Has there ever been a more appropriate “Year of the Nurse” than 2020?
And that’s why we’ve chosen to honor each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program this year. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
Nurses 2021
Becky Talty Finn
Quote "Becky had not donned scrubs for five years but returned to nursing this year when there was an urgent cry for nurses to dispense COVID-19 vaccines. It was a classic example of her caring and empathetic nature."
Brittany Hudson, Delmar Gardens
Quote "News of the pandemic shook some people to their core, but not Brittany; her compassion and confidence were in high demand. Brittany showed up ready for anything and anyone that needed assistance."
Chris Aussieker, Delmar Gardens
Quote "From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris stepped up as our leader for anything and everything COVID-19. She devoted endless hours of her time, especially personal time, to researching, training, learning and listening."
Chrissy Hubbard & Kayle Faulkner
Quote "They go beyond basic treatment and take care of each patient with the love and care that they would their closest family member."
Christine Owings, Delmar Gardens
Quote "As with our very own Christine, her team spirit is strong and her mantra “do whatever it takes to make a team” portrays her personal responsibility as a team player."
Covid Recovery Unit Nursing Team, Delmar Gardens
Quote "Each of these nurses worked together, uniting their individual commitment to suppress the spread of COVID-19, to provide outstanding care and emotional support."
Darcy Patterson, Mercy
Quote "Darcy stayed with the nursing profession through a very rough year. She was pregnant, had a grandparent die, worked on a COVID-19 unit at Mercy, contracted COVID-19 and still persisted."
Ebony Al-hameed, Delmar Gardens
Quote "Working the night shift, Ebony learned emotional support was sometimes needed more than healthcare. Through her innate compassion and sense of calm she was able to provide loving support to residents and staff within our community."
Erica Cannon, Delmar Gardens
Quote "When the pandemic took everyone by surprise, Erica was none the wiser. Yet, she felt equipped and empowered to do whatever it would take to keep her residents, her peers and herself safe. She diligently worked the Covid Recovery Unit during the pandemic."
Joanna Hoelscher
Quote "This nurse has such a huge heart for serving her patients. She goes above and beyond dedicating so much of her time making sure everyone is cared for."
Joseph Lennartz, Veterans Administration
Quote "He is well-known to always have a cheerful disposition for the staff and patients going through a stressful season in life."
Julie Rehagen, Delmar Gardens
Quote "We coined her our 'COVID Queen' while she calmed fears, reassured staff, and kept our regional clinical team abreast of any issues that needed attention."
Katie Bruno, Memorial Hospital Belleville
Quote "During the COVID-19 pandemic she has gone above and beyond her job duties to comfort patients and their families with her humor and her faith in God."
Kelsey Yates, Memorial Hospital Belleville
Quote "Kelsey always stays with the patient when it's a difficult time of their stay, offering to sit with them as long as they need just to talk or hold their hand. That means so much to the patient and family when they cannot be in the room with them."
Kim O'Connor, Delmar Gardens
Quote "She is truly a dedicated nurse, always ready to work any shift or overtime if needed. She is so good to all of her patients and truly loves her job."
Lori Sum, Memorial Hospital Belleville
Quote "She was a wealth of knowledge for us due to her hands-on learning method and willingness to jump in and learn to care for the needs of our community."
Machelle Hunter
Quote "For sharing, caring, loving her job, and fighting COVID-19 on the front line at her work."
Meghan Palazzolo
Quote "She was such a good mom during this pandemic and was a dedicated nurse to her patients."
Meghan Westerheide, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "For all she does for COVID-19."
Mimi Kutzin, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis
Quote "She is tough, inside and out. Mimi is a truly wonderful, empathetic and incredible human being."
Morgan Valentine, Memorial Hospital Belleville
Quote "She is an amazing and caring nurse. She has been working many hours caring for COVID-19 patients and then coming home to care for her own family. She works her scheduled hours and then picks up additional hours in times of need."
Regina Sparks
Quote "After working for a major hospital for a few years, she has spent the last few years with an orthopedic surgery center, and in her spare time she has been giving people the COVID-19 vaccine. She is a real hero."
Ron Foster, Memorial Hospital Belleville
Quote "He goes above and beyond to show COVID-19 that even when loved ones can't be present due to visitor restrictions, he is there and he cares deeply for them in their darkest hour."
Sarah Willard, Delmar Gardens
Quote "During COVID-19 outbreaks this past summer, Sarah’s actions of level headedness and confidence kept everyone calm. Her compassion drew her to the bedside of many residents who were not only sick, but frightened. She was their comfort, their hope, and their family."
Shawlet Johnson, Delmar Gardens
Quote "To the residents she so dearly cared for, Shawlet was the calm and confident companion – she made it her responsibility to always deliver comfort in words, care or just a moment to hold and caress a hand."
Tiffany Smith, Delmar Gardens
Quote "It is with great certainty that Tiffany’s actions, selfless efforts, and having a true “heart of gold” saved lives and ensured the best health for our dear residents."
Vickie Henry, Memorial Hospital Belleville
Quote "With the introduction of COVID-19, Vickie took on multiple projects beyond her normal scope of work. Vickie has been an instrumental nurse leader at BJC Memorial Hospital, but truly showed the heart of a hero in the wake of the pandemic."
Zandra Brown
Quote "She is patient-focused and dedicated to her community. She goes above and beyond to ensure that her patients are cared for and have the support they need." This content was written in the voice of the nominator regarding a nurse who impacted their life. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or accuracy.
