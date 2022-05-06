Emergency room and trauma nurses who make a difference

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
Emergency room and trauma nurses
Aly Rackovan, RN
SSM Health, Lake St. Louis and Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
She works 16-18 hour days and still has the time to be compassionate, kind and upbeat. She nurses with a smile, along with care and dedication.
Amanda McBane Tucker
St. Luke’s Hospital
I love her so much for her hard work and dedication to helping each and every teammate in the ER. She goes above and beyond for her patients, takes her time and make sure she provides the best care to our patients. Amanda jumps right in with the most positive attitude. She truly loves what she does and we love her.
Anna Mcquinn
SSM Health
An ER Nurse for SSM Health for nine years and counting, Anna is one of the best in the business. She has great caregiving skills.
Cassidy Waters
Mercy Hospital Washington
My daughter is one of the strongest women I know. She was in nursing school during COVID-19, had very few in-person clinicals and most of her classes were via Zoom, yet she never gave up. I'm very proud of her perseverance.
Donna Bax
Mercy Hospital
She's always there for her four kids and husband, working nights and weekends, many times picking up additional shifts. She endured a lot at the height of the pandemic but came out of it with her head held high.
John Kistner
Memorial Hospital Shiloh
Thank you for taking great care of my mother when she fell down the steps in her house. John worked tirelessly putting Mom back together in the Shiloh ER so they could transport her to Barnes-Jewish Hospital downtown.
Laurel Mehrle
Ascension Health, Jane Phillips Medical Center
For caring with a smile.
Emergency Department RNs and Fellowship Graduates, 2021
Mercy Hospital South
This team, along with their peers, are the best of the best: compassionate, kind, smart and caring. You are in good hands with the Mercy Hospital South ED nurses, techs and medics.
Teresa Forrest, RN, BSN
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
She is a dedicated nurse and loves her job at Barnes.
Tom Major
Thanks for your professional knowledge when asked about medications that would relieve us of issues we were having.