Emergency room and trauma nurses who make a difference

Nurses logo 2022

 

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.

This program is supported by presenting sponsor  BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene CorporationDelmar GardensMercy and St. Luke's Hospital.

 

Emergency room and trauma nurses

Aly Rackovan, RN

SSM Health, Lake St. Louis and Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

She works 16-18 hour days and still has the time to be compassionate, kind and upbeat. She nurses with a smile, along with care and dedication.

Amanda McBane Tucker

St. Luke’s Hospital

I love her so much for her hard work and dedication to helping each and every teammate in the ER. She goes above and beyond for her patients, takes her time and make sure she provides the best care to our patients. Amanda jumps right in with the most positive attitude. She truly loves what she does and we love her.

Anna Mcquinn

SSM Health

An ER Nurse for SSM Health for nine years and counting, Anna is one of the best in the business. She has great caregiving skills.

Cassidy Waters

Mercy Hospital Washington

My daughter is one of the strongest women I know. She was in nursing school during COVID-19, had very few in-person clinicals and most of her classes were via Zoom, yet she never gave up. I'm very proud of her perseverance.

Donna Bax

Mercy Hospital

She's always there for her four kids and husband, working nights and weekends, many times picking up additional shifts. She endured a lot at the height of the pandemic but came out of it with her head held high.

John Kistner

Memorial Hospital Shiloh

Thank you for taking great care of my mother when she fell down the steps in her house. John worked tirelessly putting Mom back together in the Shiloh ER so they could transport her to Barnes-Jewish Hospital downtown.

Laurel Mehrle

Ascension Health, Jane Phillips Medical Center

For caring with a smile.

Emergency Department RNs and Fellowship Graduates, 2021

Mercy Hospital South

This team, along with their peers, are the best of the best: compassionate, kind, smart and caring. You are in good hands with the Mercy Hospital South ED nurses, techs and medics.

Teresa Forrest, RN, BSN

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

She is a dedicated nurse and loves her job at Barnes.

Tom Major

Thanks for your professional knowledge when asked about medications that would relieve us of issues we were having.

Nurse nominations were submitted by the community from their point of view. This content was produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch marketing department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com.
