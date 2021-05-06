A photo from the ‘70s foreshadowed Heather Miller’s future career as a neonatal intensive care (NICU) nurse. The photo displays a young Heather, bright-eyed and joyful, embracing two baby dolls in each arm and a plastic medical kit at her feet. This photo remains a coveted possession on her fridge in adulthood, a nostalgic memory that helps her call to mind her ‘why’ of becoming a nurse.
Miller undoubtedly knew as a child she was destined to be a nurse, and she proudly knew where. Driving down her familiar route on I-270, peeking out her window, she passed Mercy (then St. John’s Mercy) — dreaming up her future career of walking those halls and caring for patients as a Mercy nurse.
Turning dreams into reality
Miller graduated with her BSN from Barnes College of Nursing at University of Missouri St. Louis and innately knew her next move. She applied for the NICU nurse fellowship program at Mercy St. Louis — and wouldn’t take no for an answer. After not hearing back about the fellowship, Miller took matters into her own hands and drove to Mercy to plead her case for the fellowship.
She was hired into the fellowship and never looked back.
Miller has been a NICU nurse at Mercy Children’s Hospital St. Louis for nearly 23 years. “Over the years, I have cared for many babies and families who have been impactful on my life and left an imprint on my heart,” she said.
With each case Miller encounters in the NICU, there is a two-fold partnership that naturally forms. “One thing that is unique about NICU nursing is that you really have multiple patients to whom you are providing care — the baby and the family,” Miller said.
Her intentionality and desire to be present with each patient and their family allows Miller to meet every person right where they are. “[This looks like] taking the opportunity to really listen, understand where they are coming from and answer any questions they might have. I then challenge myself to think about how I can be impactful in that moment.
“The intensive care unit is rarely in anyone’s plan when they deliver their baby,” she explained. “We have an opportunity to partner with families, so they know they are an integral piece of the health care team, their voice and perspective is crucial.”
A Mercy legacy
Miller’s passion for the field and her specialty makes helping new nurses a favorite part of her job. In 2019, Miller transitioned into the Fellowship Coordinator position in the NICU, assisting novice nurses as they transitioned into professional practice during a 16-week fellowship. “Anyone that knows me in real life knows my passion for being a nurse in the NICU,” she said. “Watching [new nurses] achieve success and grow in their professional journey as NICU nurses is inspiring.”
Her customary advice for young nurses she mentors at Mercy: Always know the why. Remembering her own why helps ‘center’ Miller every day on the job, and believes it to be a pivotal aspect of the job to keep in mind.
As for Miller, although no longer an amateur in the field, she continues to have a teachable spirit. “I still ask advice from the nurse that taught me over two decades ago,” she said.
This cohesive nature and shared guidance is the norm within the halls of Mercy, and the ethos for which each nurse hopes to pass to the next generation. Miller explained, “Sharing a word of encouragement with a new nurse who just discharged her first patient, or celebrating with a nurse who has 30-plus years of service to our unit and is teaching and mentoring a new nurse in the NICU — this is part of legacy of NICU nursing we are creating at Mercy.
“I am beyond proud to be part of a team that cares so well for others, walking with families in their darkest moments and celebrating milestones along the way.”
Her faith and love of service are what drew Miller to the field, but her baby dolls and plastic medical kit may have had something to do with it too. Only now, she is part of a team that provides care for NICU babies and sports real medical gear as she lives out her dream job at Mercy. “I love being a nurse and can’t imagine being part of any other profession,” she said.