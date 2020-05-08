From the Marines to the ER, Constantin Pelts doesn't sweat the small stuff

At a glance RN, BSN, CEN

Barnes-Jewish Hospital and SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital NURSING PROGRAM:

Johns Hopkins University, Goldfarb School of Nursing AREA OF FOCUS:

Emergency Medicine YEARS OF SERVICE:

11

Caring for others’ needs above their own is a hardwired characteristic of nurses. The same can be said of those who serve in the United States Marine Corps. Constantin Pelts, RN, BSN, CEN, has done both.

He took to this way of living at the ripe age of 18 when enlisting in the Marine Corps. Soon thereafter, he was deployed to Iraq in 2003. His love for medicine developed while overseas when training to be a combat aidesman. Using his fast-paced, combat-driven skills, he pursued a paramedic degree upon his return to the states.

He served in St. Louis county and city for over 10 years as a paramedic. A preceptor in paramedic school, who was also an RN, inspired Pelts to pursue his career beyond the ambulance with a nursing degree. “Watching him and the other nurses come together to work a trauma or cardiac arrest without missing a beat, and the confidence they had in each other got me hooked,” Pelts said.

Thanks to his background, Pelts knew that he would make an exceptional emergency nurse – and that’s exactly where he ended up. Pelts has served on the Barnes-Jewish Trauma Care Team as a Certified Emergency Nurse for the past year, and recently accepted a position in the emergency department at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. He affirmed his calling by saying, “Emergency medicine has always been my backbone and where my heart is.”