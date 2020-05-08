Hear from our heroes: Advice to new nurses

For the fourth consecutive year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is honoring nursing professionals with Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program — a contest, section and recognition event. Three independent judges review 100 finalists each year and select nine winners, the 10th winner being chosen by our readers.

Some of our 10 nurses are seasoned professionals and some are just a few years in, but they offered valuable advice to anyone just starting out or considering entering this amazingly rewarding career:

AARON STOVER - Trauma-Neuro ICU at Mercy Hospital St. Louis

“Be sure this is something you’ll want to do because it’s not always easy — but it’s always rewarding. I see new grads starting their career and it can be a bit overwhelming for them at times.”

ADMIR BRKIC - Critical Care at Mercy Hospital St. Louis

“Just do it — nursing is so challenging in so many ways, but the reward is endless.”

BRITTANY EVANS - Pediatric Oncology and Hematology at St. Louis Children's Hospital

“Be yourself. Be scared. We are humans, too. Be honest. Don’t get wrapped up in black and white nursing. There are grey areas.”

CONSTANTIN PELTS - Emergency Department at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital

“Do not be afraid to ask for help. It does not make you a bad nurse [because] there are times when we get complicated patients [and] we do need help. Doing it all on your own creates stress — make sure you take care of yourself. If we can’t take care of ourselves then we can’t take care of our patients.”