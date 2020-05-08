For the fourth consecutive year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is honoring nursing professionals with Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program — a contest, section and recognition event. Three independent judges review 100 finalists each year and select nine winners, the 10th winner being chosen by our readers.

Each of the 10 nurses featured in this section work in differing fields and institutions, yet none are immune to the current health crisis of COVID-19. Here’s what they have to say regarding nursing during a pandemic:

CONSTANTIN PELTS - Emergency Department at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital

“We have always had the team, but now we have our community right alongside us. It’s nice having our voices heard, and we have people that have no medical background making masks, hand sanitizer, ventilators. We get food [delivered] and I’ve actually been able to take a lunch break!”

E’LISA MOSS - Float Pool at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital

“…teamwork is being redefined for the better. This is truly a learning curve for the health care industry, but I have no doubt that we will come out of this crisis more equipped with knowledge and innovative technologies that will aid us in the future.”

EMILY WACKER - Heart Transplant Coordinator at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

“Nurses are having to adapt in ways they never have before. Patients are now alone in the hospitals with no visitor policies and nurses are becoming families for patients. So much is unknown, yet we still want to show up every day and do an extraordinary job.”

RODNEY ARMSTEAD - Adjunct Clinical Instructor at St. Louis Community College - Forest Park & Vascular PCU Nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

“No matter the situation, nurses are there to help. We are almost like superheroes. The job can be exhausting and mentally break you down, yet we get up the next morning, going in for more.”

SHERRON WALKER - School Nurse at Woerner Elementary School, St. Louis Public School District

“Nurses have always been on the frontlines of any and all medical pandemics, epidemics and medical emergencies. We are first responders, we volunteer to go places that others run from, we provide some of the best care under the most extreme of circumstances, we are often the people that are with a person when they take their last breath and comfort the bereaved family/loved ones. We do these things without hesitation.”

