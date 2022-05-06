Home health and hospice nurses who make a difference

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
This program is supported by presenting sponsor BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene Corporation, Delmar Gardens, Mercy and St. Luke's Hospital.
Home health and hospice nurses
At Home Care Nurses
At Home Care
The nurses are rock stars. They have been a great help at my church by providing vaccines for almost a year.
Jacque Major
Mercy Hospital
Jacque is always available for a private consultation day or night, whenever we have a medical issue. As a hospice nurse, she can express her sympathy to all involved.
Karen Schroeder, NP
Delmar Gardens Home Care
Thank you for your kind and compassionate care to my husband Wallie Pott at the end of his life. You recognized that he and our family had both medical and emotional needs and delivered your expertise to both. You exemplify what it means to deliver extraordinary and empathetic nursing care.
Maria Chase
VNA Home Health
This VNA nurse has taken care of my swelling leg for more than two years. She has always been there for me and always cared about me as a person.
Mary Blue, "Suzie"
Delmar Gardens Home Care
I want to give "Suzie" a million thanks for her thoughtful and loving care of my husband as he was nearing his end of life. It meant so much to me and the rest of my family.
Melissa Buchannan
Premier Home Health Care
Her excellent home health care visits make living in a assisted living facility possible. She is a great friend and dedicated health provider.
Mercy Home Health Nurses
Mercy Home Health
Thank you to all the Mercy Home Health nurses for what you do every day. You go above and beyond to take care of all of our patients in their homes with outstanding care and compassion.
Mercy Home Health - Team Washington
Mercy Home Health, Washington
I love these nurses! I get to see them make a difference in somebody’s life every day. It’s not easy working out in the community, but they provide amazing care to all the patients they see.
Michelle
Evelyn’s House | BJC Hospice
I want to express my gratitude to Michelle for her compassionate care for my father. During this painful time, her care extended to his family. She embodied knowledge, skill and kindness. She is one of the best nurses I have ever met.
Stephanie
Breeze Park Senior Services Care Center
Stephanie, an LPN at Breeze Park Senior Services Care Center, is the most passionate and caring person in the world. She is always willing to lend a compassionate ear.