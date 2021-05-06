Has there ever been a more appropriate “Year of the Nurse” than 2020?
And that’s why we’ve chosen to honor each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program this year. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
This program is supported by presenting sponsor
BJC Healthcare, title sponsors Centene Corporation, Delmar Gardens and Mercy.
2021 Nurses Home Health/Hospice
Carmen Ackles
Quote "She is a hospice nurse and she genuinely cares about her patients. She takes the time to listen to them about personal things and she treats her patients like family."
Crystal Elliott, Delmar Gardens
Quote "Crystal was fearless, yet extremely cautious. She accomplished any task that was asked of her, always with a smile and avery pleasant demeanor."
Emily Gray
Quote "Emily went above and beyond to take care of me while I was in the hospital."
Heidi Preis
Quote "Her true kindness and thoughtfulness brought happiness to all of her patients and their families."
Jennifer Ellis, Pathways Hospice & Palliative Care
Quote "With an unstoppable determination and a witty sense of humor, she is a fierce patient advocate and a passionate doer. There are no boundaries for Jen when it comes to her patient’s well-being."
Jennifer Keen, Heartland Hospice
Quote "Jennifer has taken care of me through my Stage 4 cancer and again when it spread. She never missed any of my appointments or surgeries and still continued to work."
Jenny Burcke
Quote "She puts all she has into taking care of her patients and treating them. Her patients come to mean so much to her. Jenny is such a dedicated nurse and it is awe-inspiring to see the way she cares for people."
Joslyn Hampton
Quote "My family appreciates all your hard work and dedication."
Karen McKnight, MediNurse
Quote "Karen has been Director of Nursing at MediNurse for many years and has been a blessing to both the clients and the employees."
Kate Summers
Quote "She is dedicated to her patients, who are typically the most at-risk patients. She has made her patients feel worthy and cared for."
Kathleen Higgins, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care
Quote "Not only is she highly skilled, she is incredibly kind, compassionate and patient. She will always take the time to explain things and answer questions."
Kathy Hartnett, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care
Quote "Thank you Kathy for being a loving and caring hospice nurse. Thank you for caring so much for all of your patients and their families in their days of great need."
Kathy McNally
Quote "Kathy McNally is a hospice angel. She made it possible for me to care for my dear sweet mom until she passed away."
Kim Lendhardt, Christian Hospital
Quote "She has helped me in more ways than she could ever know. She is truly an angel on Earth."
Kris Fondren, Delmar Gardens
Quote "While Kris’ flexibility has always been a very strong characteristic, her nursing skills, knowledge and positive attitude round out her nursing excellence. Kris is extremely good at her job."
Lisa Baker
Quote "She is a great traveling nurse now in charge of a group in Missouri."
Lisa Pezold, BJC Home Care
Quote "Not only is she selfless, she gives of her time and expertise unconditionally. Even in difficult situations she is calm, caring, level headed and maintains her professional composure."
Peggy Luesse
Quote "For her dedication to her patients. For always showing care, support and a friendly smile."
Tafra Perryman
Quote "She’s the best nurse ever."
Tanis Miller
Quote "She has strong dedication to her patients and she's hardly taken any days for herself but still enjoys her work."
Tanner Martin, BJC Home Care
Quote "He went above and beyond what any nurse had ever done. Tanner is an angel on Earth." This content was written in the voice of the nominator regarding a nurse who impacted their life. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or accuracy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!