ICU nurses who make a difference

  • 0
Nurses logo 2022

 

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.

This program is supported by presenting sponsor  BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene CorporationDelmar GardensMercy and St. Luke's Hospital.

 

Nurses in the ICU

Anderson Hospital ICU | IMU Nurses | Techs | US | Sitters

The staff of the ICU/IMU at Anderson Hospital rose to the challenge every day throughout the pandemic. They showed amazing teamwork, skill and support for one another, all while providing the best care possible to their critically-ill patients.

Annie Westhoff

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Annie does such a great job with managing patient care and exceeding expectations. She listens to her patients and makes sure all needs are being met. She truly makes them feel comforted and safe.

Brie Baker

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Brie is such a great nurse, friend and coworker. She has dedicated so much time to helping others. Brie is kind and compassionate and always puts others before herself.

Brittany Behr

St. Luke’s Hospital, Chesterfield

Brittany is the most kindhearted and selfless person. She works long hours for days on end, is a single mother of three and gives 110% to her profession. We thank her from the bottom of our heart for her service! Her empathy, love and caring ways carried us through a very dark and uncertain time.

Carol Wallach

BJC HealthCare

For taking care of patients with extreme patience and care. She is the best nurse I've ever known.

Christy New

SSM Health, Lake St. Louis

At work she goes above and beyond and helps where it's needed. She works extra shifts and still comes home to her husband and girls and turns on mom mode. She’s a great sister-in-law to me and an amazing aunt to my son.

Erica Gruzeski

SSM Health, St. Mary’s Hospital

For staying positive through COVID-19 and sacrificing her own time to keep others safe.

Erin Schepis

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Thank you for leading an incredible group of critical care nurses. We appreciate your dedication and perseverance during these times. Your kindness and strength does not go unnoticed.

Jessica Mccall

SSM Health

Not only are you good at what you do, you’re caring and passionate about nursing. Thank you for being a great nurse, friend and soon-to-be wife.

Jill Igou

We want to thank Jill for being the best nurse manager and always looking out for her nurses and the patients. You made us all feel like your favorite. You were patient with your teaching and inspired us all to be better, more competent nurses.

Katie Schneider

SSM Health, St. Mary’s

Katie goes above and beyond for her patients and their families regularly. From holding their hands while they take their last breath to comforting a grieving family member, she provides continuous and compassionate care.

Katie Thompson, RN

Mercy Hospital

Katie is a caring and hardworking nurse, while also being the go-to nurse to her family and extended family. Despite this, she still has the energy to be an awesome wife and mother of two.

Kelsey Van Buren, RN, BSN

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

She has shown true compassion and courage throughout the pandemic, taking on extra shifts to help understaffed units and exhausted co-workers. She puts her patients needs before her own. Absolutely selfless!

Kim Sudbrock

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Kim is such an excellent role model for bedside nursing. She is so kind and patient and one of the best nurses I have ever met.

Kristina Sandler

Mercy Hospital

Kristina is a wonderful and loving mother of two, a loving wife and a caring and passionate nurse. It’s amazing that someone would have enough love and passion for all three, but she does and then some.

Kristy Wogtech

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

She is so kind and patient, and she does amazing work for her patients in the ICU. Before COVID-19, she volunteered every summer at MDA summer camp. I'm super proud to call her my sister.

Laura Roustio

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Laura is a nurse that always goes above and beyond for her patients. She made my stay at Mercy Hospital St. Louis feel like home. You could tell she really cared about me as a person, and more than just a patient in the hospital.

Mary McCoy

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Mary is a rock. She is a mentor, a friend, quick to laugh and just as quick to jump in and help you. COVID-19 didn’t change any of that. She is an amazing nurse and nurse leader. Mercy St. Louis and the ICU is lucky to have her.

Mary McTearnen

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Critical Care Unit

Mary is kind, compassionate and - best of all - super knowledgeable. Mary is always there to help and never acts as if it’s a burden to do so.

Megan Hanson

SSM Health, St. Louis University Hospital

Megan's commitment to excellence, and her desire to care for her community one patient at a time, deserves recognition and sincere appreciation.

Mia Zacher, BSN, RN

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Thank you for being strong enough to start your nursing career during a pandemic, taking extra shifts, giving your patients the best of you and never looking back!

Rosie

Mercy Hospital Creve Coeur

Rosie was so kind, understanding and respectful towards my father when he was in the ICU. Rosie was supportive of our whole family, being with my father during his last breaths. We were blessed to have her as our angel to watch over my beloved father.

Sara Brodsky

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

For being the most caring and compassionate person, as well as medical ICU nurse, that I’ve ever met.

Sarah Haddix

Anderson Hospital

She’s a great director and always helps us on the floor. She has advocated for nurses through the whole pandemic and we love her support.

Stephanie Muchacho

Progress West Hospital

Thank you for the excellent care that you gave both my mother and mother-in-law during the last days of their lives. Your compassion for the family was much-appreciated.

Stephanie is a strong patient advocate, while also being an excellent clinician.

Victoria Pitenis

I want to thank Nurse Victoria for being so brave during COVID-19, and for being so dedicated to her patients.

Nurse nominations were submitted by the community from their point of view. This content was produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch marketing department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com.
