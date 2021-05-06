Has there ever been a more appropriate “Year of the Nurse” than 2020?
And that’s why we’ve chosen to honor each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program this year. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
This program is supported by presenting sponsor
BJC HealthCare, title sponsors Centene Corporation, Delmar Gardens and Mercy.
2021 Nurses ICU
Alicia Kochanski
Quote "She is very caring and thoughtful. She is a good patient advocate. She is willing to learn as much as possible to take the best care of her patients."
Angie Garrison Mihulka, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Quote "For the past 10 months, she and her fellow ICU nurses have sacrificed so much of their lives in caring for their patients. Mentally and physically exhausted, but still trying to make a difference in someone's life."
Anna Wallace, Mercy Hospital
Quote "During the COVID-19 pandemic she has gone above and beyond to comfort her patients and family at Mercy South St. Louis. She is not afraid to tackle tough situations."
Diane Cressie Jackson
Quote "She loves her job and her patients, who she takes very seriously."
Glenda, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Quote "She handled all my needs, checking on vitals and everything else with total professionalism and a personal tenderness that carried me through the night and into the next day."
Gretchen Post, Mercy Hospital
Quote "You are truly an amazing person, and I don't know how we could have made it through without you!"
ICU and CCU, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Quote "The nurses were so caring and patient when I called daily to check in my father during his stay there."
Jamie Bunn, Jamie Mc, Katharine, Carlie, Kelly, Christian Hospital
Quote "The nurses were professional, courteous and knowledgeable. They showed up ready everyday during a pandemic caring for those in need."
Jane Goetz, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "Jane goes above and beyond in her call of duties. She is a light to be around, to work with, and impacts hundreds of lives in her career."
Julie Lawless Smith, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis
Quote "She calmly went into work knowing she had to take care of yet another sick or dying patient."
Katie Bruno, Memorial Hospital Belleville
Quote "During the COVID-19 pandemic she has gone above and beyond her job duties to comfort patients and their families with her humor and her faith in God."
Katie Drier
Quote "Thank you for bringing your honest, goofy, beautiful personality to every conversation. Your presence brings me such joy."
Katie Lanemann, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Quote "She has worked tirelessly on the ICU floor at MO BAP during the entire pandemic."
Kelsey, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Quote "She spent a lot of time with me to assure that I was alive and getting better."
Lainey Brown, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Quote "Thank you for always having the right attitude towards your job and always doing it with a smile on your face which lights up the room. Her constant care and overall love for others makes her a perfect nurse."
Lori Lynn, Mercy Hospital
Quote "Despite the emotional toll that COVID-19 takes, she still treats every patient to her warm smile and expert care. Her compassion doesn’t stop at her patients; she also puts co-workers before herself."
Meredith Hoene, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "She is a tireless advocate for her patients. She will go to the ends of the earth to make sure they receive the best treatment."
Michelle Stender, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "I truly appreciate her reassurance that my injury is healing correctly and all the extra things to help in my time of need."
Mimi Kutzin, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Quote "She is tough, inside and out. Mimi is a truly wonderful, empathetic and incredible human being."
Rose Williams
Quote "Rose is an example of grace and beauty, both inside and out. We thank Rose for extending her love and joy continuously!"
SSM St. Mary's Cardiology ICU
Quote "In 2017, I was in Saint Mary's Cardiac ICU, recovering from heart surgery. Want to thank Kate Hampson Miller, Tony Graham, Leslie Ganer, Edicarl Navales and several others who played a big role in my recovery."
Victoria, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Quote "She was very considerate with follow-up in ICU at BJC St. Peters and checked on my status frequently." This content was written in the voice of the nominator regarding a nurse who impacted their life. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or accuracy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!