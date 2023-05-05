In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
Nurses in the ICU
44 ICU Surgical Burn Trauma Nurses
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
For years of taking care of some of the sickest patients in the surrounding area and then some!
Ashley Mason
SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital
For the selfless acts she performs every day in her job duties and life.
Bridget Bernstein
St. Luke's Hospital
She knows how to take care of her patients. Whether it's her kids, friends or patients, she is always kind and helpful to those who need her help.
Cassie Blue
John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital
She works in the ICU at the VA and is always there for her patients. She worked at St. Louis Bread Co. as a single mom while she was working toward her degree. She has been saving lives for 15 years, despite many challenges.
Erica Gruzeski
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis
For all she does working night shifts and weekends.
Jackie Frey
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
For all of her hard work.
Jackie Wildeisen
St. Louis Children's Hospital
For being a kind and caring when dealing with her coworkers and patients.
Jassel Utsey
Jassel is reliable.
Jennifer Knebel
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
For her kindness, care and professionalism.
Joan Friedman
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis
Joan pushes herself to be the best nurse she can be every day, respecting and caring for her patients and team!
Katie and Lilly
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
I would like to thank these nurses for the superb care that they gave my father. They were very patient and caring even when he challenged them. They were accommodating toward my family and kept me well-informed. Excellent professionals!
Kim Sudbrock
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Kim is always so kind and compassionate! She is such a great mentor and leader in our ICU.
Laney Davis
SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
For how hard she works. She works every chance she can. She will pick up extra shifts to help the people who really need her.
Makaria Mercy
Hospital St. Louis
For being so kind on the worst day ever — finding out my mother was dying.
Melissa
Memorial Hospital Belleville
For going above and beyond.
Mercy ICU Nurses
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
They took such wonderful care of me when I had brain surgery to remove a tumor. They were all so cheerful and helped in my speedy recovery! I fainted once, so one of the nurses even helped me walk around the floor because I was afraid I was going to faint again.
Michael Chard
St. Luke's Hospital
So proud of you, Michael! Nursing is an amazing career path for you.
Payton Kolb
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Thank you for always going the extra mile with a smile on your face. Payton works nights only and no matter how tiring that may be, you would never guess it from her bedside manner. She loves and cares for her patients and their families like they are her own.
Sara Brodsky
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Sara helps all the people on the medical ICU unit.
Sharon Rosario
St. Louis Children's Hospital
Sharon always shows her passion and care for her patients and families. She educates, nurtures and cares for all and speaks out to get the best care for the patients.
Susan Boubek
Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Susan displays loving care and total commitment.
Tom Steiger
BJC HealthCare
For working nonstop and always being great with patients.
Zach Bagwell
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Zach takes excellent care of his patients and always tries to make them laugh and feel cared for.