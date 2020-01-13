2020 is the year of the nurse. Help us honor the best in St. Louis

“Nursing is not the most glamorous career, but it’s the most rewarding.” This sentiment resonated in nearly every nomination received for the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program — including Eritrea Habtemariam — a 2019 honoree.
It is long hours with little sleep interrupted by frantic moments of life and death. It is hugging a patient and comforting their family. It is changing dressings and explaining scary procedures. It requires a special person who will selflessly care for total strangers, often without recognition.
Traditionally, there is one week out of the year dedicated to nurses across the globe, but this year is different. The World Health Organization thought these selfless nurses and midwives deserved more than one week—we agree. In honor of Florence Nightingale’s 200th birthday, 2020 has been deemed the year of the nurse.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is kicking off our annual Nurses: The Heart of Health Care contest in conjunction with this celebration.
Florence Nightingale changed the trajectory of the nursing profession in the 1800s and is now the pioneer of modern nursing. Her patients referred to her as “the Lady with the Lamp.” Her light, both literally and metaphorically, shined on the many lives that she touched throughout her nursing career. The same could be said about our 2019 Nurses: The Heart of Health Care nominees.
Honorees in 2019 were CNMs, RNs and BSNs. Much like Nightingale, Eritrea and the other nine nurses honored in 2019 cared for patients while educating nurses and shaping the future of the profession.
Some wore funny glasses, others treated patients on a spectrum of land, air and sea. They worked in hospitals, schools, nursing homes, hospice centers and even oncology units. They treated patients from birth to the end phase of their life. Their work was rarely glamorous, but always impactful.
Honor your nurse
We all know a nurse. At some point, a nurse has cared for us, advocated for us or comforted us. Tell us your story about the nurse that impacted your life. Like Nightingale, we want to shine a light and honor the nurses who whose efforts never grow dim.
Nominations for St. Louis-area nurses begin on Jan. 12.
Once the 2020 nominations are in, independent judges narrow down the nominations to nine winners with a 10th winner chosen by readers. The final 10 nurses will be honored with a luncheon on May 7.
Honor nurses like Eritrea Habtemariam for their dedication to our community by visiting stltoday.com/contests.
Karen Fawcett, RN - Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Compassionate. Conscientious. Cautious. Thorough. Intelligent. Focused. These are the words that Lori Puzzo uses to describe her colleague and mentor of 31 years, Karen Fawcett, patient placement coordinator in bed management at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Fresh out of nursing school, Fawcett was the first nurse that Puzzo worked with and immediately became the model for Puzzo’s career. “I realized that day that Karen was the nurse that I wanted to be,” she said.
Fawcett worked on the medical-surgical floor at Missouri Baptist for 18 years, 15 of them as a manager. Today, she works in bed management, essentially the air traffic control of the entire hospital. When a patient needs a bed, whether they are coming from the emergency room, a different facility or the cardiac catheterization lab, she makes it happen.
This role is a perfect fit for Fawcett, with 37 years of experience at Missouri Baptist under her belt. “I was pretty much doing bed management before bed management even existed,” she said.
In her 15 years in management, Fawcett focused solely on empowering her staff and treating them with respect. “Management in nursing really is a trickle-down effect,” she said. “If I was good to my staff, they’d be good to their patients.” For example, her cardinal rule was that she never ate lunch or dinner before any of her nurses.
Hierarchies were never part of her management style and she made sure that her staff knew it. Puzzo witnessed this while working alongside Fawcett. No task was ever too menial for her. Bedpans and bedside commodes were never beneath her. “If there was a green light on in a patient room, she went,” Puzzo said. “Although she’s my boss, Karen never made me feel like a subordinate.”
In her current role in bed management, she follows suit with excellent patient care, although indirectly now. “Even in this capacity [bed management], Karen is still the same motivator and leader,” Puzzo said. “Our job is complex, and she is just as focused on providing good patient care.”
Fawcett even adapted a protocol that her bed management nurses follow. It ensures that everyone is modeling the same practice, and there is a continuous standard of care to all patients they place in beds, Puzzo explained.
Fawcett’s advice to nursing students, is simply to always follow through. “If you tell someone that you are going to get back to them with an answer, make sure you do it. It means a lot to people when you say you are going to do something and you actually do it.”
This philosophy has made for a successful career.
“She is the backbone of what true nursing should be,” Puzzo said. “If I can be one-tenth of the nurse that Karen is, I would be happy.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
Eritrea Habtemariam, RN - SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, St. Louis
Her grandmother didn’t have to die that day in Africa as a result of a car accident. Eritrea Habtemariam (Nurse E.), cardiac telemetry nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, believes Western medicine could have saved her grandmother’s life. The impact was profound.
“From then on I knew I needed to help people so they would never have to face what my grandmother faced,” she said.
Nurse E. stays true to her roots by living out the values instilled by her family at a young age in Eritrea, Africa.
“Back home, my grandpa always told me, ‘do good – to everyone,’” she said. Nurse E. believes it’s her mission to carry on her family legacy in the U.S. “People in Africa live off so little and give so much,” she said. “As a nurse, I want to be that person.”
The person she strives to be: compassionate, respectful and mindful of underserved communities, neatly aligns with the mission and values of SSM Health. She explains, “These are the things that I grew up hearing – and that is what drew me to St. Mary’s. That’s why I’m still here. I truly feel like I am right at home here. It’s my home away from home.”
She lives out this mission by providing outstanding patient care and as an educator. In addition to leading the cardiac telemetry floor, she is also an adjunct professor at the Chamberlain College of Nursing.
One of the first items on professor E.’s agenda is to dispel students’ misconceptions about the nursing field: “Nursing is not glamorous. It’s really hard work and your heart has to be in it to have a long, successful career.”
She also feels it’s important to share her perspective on compassion and community from a global standpoint. Seeing how little people survive on in a third-world country makes Nurse E. appreciate the things her students often take for granted. “I like to remind them to be compassionate and give back even if you are getting nothing in return,” she said. “That’s what nursing is all about – it encompasses this idea.”
Nurse E. hopes to return to Africa one day to collaborate with hospitals on improving patient care as well as general health and wellness – a pursuit fueled by memories of her grandmother.
Marsha Hill, RN, BSN, MSN, CNM - Mercy Birthing Center
A series of lessons guided Marsha Hill’s career path. High school biology and human anatomy classes piqued her interest in health care. In college, she considered attending medical school to become a doctor, but after being exposed to the nursing program, she decided that focusing on patient and bedside care as a nurse was a better fit. Hill’s pregnancy during the last six months of nursing school shaped her specialty and passion.
“I received such excellent care from the midwives and nurses during my pregnancy and delivery,” said Marsha Hill, certified nurse midwife at Mercy Birthing Center. “Because of that, I felt that I wanted to offer the same to other people. That’s how I landed in maternal, child health and labor and delivery.”
Today, Hill is exposed to a unique spectrum of mothers and infants in her role as a midwife at Mercy. She has delivered nearly 1,000 infants since she began her career 15 years ago. Each patient is different and every day offers a unique experience – her favorite part of the job. “Getting to know so many different people on a personal level is my favorite part of midwifery. I get to support my patients emotionally, forming a bond with them. While learning about each of them, I learn a little more about myself,” she said.
Pregnancy, labor and delivery can be a frightening time for many women, and Hill’s role is to guide the birth experience from beginning to end. From prenatal care to labor, newborn care and even postpartum check-ups, she medically assists each patient. But the most important part of her job is emotional assistance.
“The emotional support aspect of my job is huge,” she said. “Relieving anxiety while taking care of patients and their families starts with me. I realize that if I am panicking, they are going to sense that. If I’m calm, they know that everything will be okay. That is what I appreciated about having a midwife when I was going through the experience myself.”
When asked about a situation in midwifery that stands out, Hill explains that while every birth is amazing, the ones that don’t go as planned tend to stay with her. In these instances she is able to build an even deeper bond with her patients. “Those patients really stick out in my mind. After going through very difficult things during pregnancy and labor, they show this tremendous strength. These moments are really impactful to me as a nurse.”
As long as she remains impacted by patients, Hill knows she is where she needs to be. When her patients cry – happy or sad – she cries with them.
The lessons that guided Hill’s career are transferable, and her advice to anyone thinking about going into the nursing field is to listen and follow the people with experience. “You can learn a tremendous amount from them, especially how to apply everything you learned in school in a real life patient care setting,” she said. “You can’t learn that in a book.”
Laurie Hyde, RN - Nurses for Newborns
Nursing is all Laurie Hyde has ever known. From the age of 3 she tended to friends, family and every animal she came across. Although she pronounced it ‘nuss’ instead of nurse, she bandaged up and cared for each one just like Florence Nightingale.
As Hyde entered high school, she was deliberate in taking classes that would lead her into the nursing profession. Throughout college, she worked as a nurse’s aide and became very comfortable working with patients and families. Her passion and determination evolved into a 40-year nursing career. Today, Hyde works full time as a registered nurse at Nurses for Newborns and also works part time as a telephone triage nurse at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
“Working as a nurse’s aide throughout college gave me the skills to become a team player,” Hyde said. “Later, as a new registered nurse (RN), I was assigned my own team of nurse’s aides during my first couple of years in the medical-surgical unit. It was an honor to mentor and walk alongside them as RNs had once done for me when I was an aide.”
Hyde discovered her love of working with mothers and babies in the nursery at Normandy Osteopathic Hospital South. Regional Hospital on Delmar is where she received labor and delivery and high-risk prenatal experience. She was also cross-trained in the neonatal intensive care unit and later, worked primarily on the antepartum floor there.
With her rich nursing background in tow, Hyde eventually interviewed at Nurses for Newborns. After her initial interview with one of the founders, Sharon Rohrbach, nurse Hyde left the interview with an infant scale, a stethoscope and 12 referrals. For the last 28 years, she has been making in-home health care visits, loving families unconditionally and promoting positive parenting skills.
“I wear many hats when I enter a home, but first and foremost I’m a nurse,” Hyde said. “I perform health care assessments, weighing, measuring and taking vital signs. I screen for growth and development and teach about home safety and nutrition.”
Clients are varied but may include high-risk babies, intellectually and developmentally disabled children, teenage mothers, families sometimes living with illness, drug abuse and almost always poverty. Hyde makes sure everyone is thriving, eating healthy and has enough food.
“I want to make a difference; one baby, one mom, one dad, one family at a time,” Hyde said. “I think that’s the greatest reward.”
Becca James, RN - Hope Hospice
When the body is perishing, Becca James nurses the soul.
James was a young graphic artist doing some soul-searching of her own. At 24, she was considering a career change and was torn between teaching and nursing. “I realized there is so much teaching incorporated in nursing,” she said. “Nursing spoke to me the most. I was drawn to it.”
James, now director of clinical services at Hope Hospice, began her career as a case manager and was recently promoted to the director of clinical services. She is able to put both her passion for teaching and nursing to use in this position.
Hospice care nurses guide a patient through the end phase of life. They provide physical, emotional and psychosocial care for terminally ill patients. Hope Hospice also offers families support by providing services such as social work, spiritual guidance and continued bereavement support to guide them through their loss.
“Hospice is completely different than any other type of nursing,” James said. “Typically, nurses focus on curative treatments, and in hospice that is not the goal. The goal for myself and my team is to provide comfort.”
Comforting hospice patients can be as simple as talking, hand-holding, giving hugs and crying with them, James said. “They need guidance but they also need reassurance. It’s important to make sure my patients feel comfortable with the unknown.”
Another key component in hospice is ensuring that patients have a dignified death and that all of their wishes are respected. In return, James and her team of nurses often form close bonds with patients and families along the way. “Our patients and their families tend to grab ahold of our hearts,” she said.
Although her management position doesn’t involve direct care, James is a team player, willing to fill in wherever she is needed – any hour of the day, no matter the task. Colleague Jamie Conrey explains, “She is always there for the team and helps out whenever a fellow nurse needs it. She will go out and do home health aide visits as well as late night admissions. Even as she was promoted, she continues to do the same selfless acts as before.”
Nurse James’ encounters with life and death on a daily basis have given her a new perspective on her own life. She is frequently reminded that life is precious and the future is not promised.
“My job has made me think more about my own mortality. I take better care of myself and I also enjoy every moment. You never know when it could be your last day.”
Susie Kilian, RN - Iveland Elementary School, Ritenour School District
Sporting silly glasses and wearing funny hats are the norm for Susie Kilian, school nurse at Iveland Elementary School. Her style is bubbly and approachable.
Working with kindergarten through fifth graders at an elementary school allows Nurse Susie (as her students call her) the opportunity to be creative with her care tactics. She uses these ‘assessment tools’ in order gauge the severity of student’s symptoms. “If I put on a pair of funny glasses and can get them to smile or laugh, I know that they’re fine.”
Although her most frequent visits are from students complaining of upset stomachs and headaches, not all are illness-related, which led to the creation of her second unique idea – the ‘payment system’. Upon leaving their visit, the student has the choice to give either a smile, hug or thank you. “I realized a lot of them just simply need hugs, but if you ask, they will often decline,” she said. “So I thought, if I ‘charged’ them for visiting me, the student might end up with the hug they need.”
For the record, nearly every student picks the hug.
Nurse Susie’s warm and nurturing presence affects every person she comes in contact with, young and old. “She is absolutely amazing,” said colleague Iris Elliot. “She has time, a smile and a heart for everyone in this building. Her demeanor has the ability to bring even the shyest students out of their shell.”
Nurse Susie leaves a profound impact on her students, many of them second- generation patients. Her very first kindergarteners are now 35 years old. “A lot of them have stayed in the area and I now have their children. I’ll get out the yearbook and show photos of their moms and dads when they were in first or second grade.”
It is even an ongoing joke at Iveland that students come up with excuses to pay Nurse Susie a visit because she is so wonderful to be around, Elliot said.
Apparently, these visits don’t stop after elementary school. Upon hearing of her recognition, a former student, now in college, brought in a poetry project about a person who had impacted his life. This person was Nurse Susie.
“When my kids come back and I realize that I’ve touched their lives like I did with this particular student, that’s the best gift that I can receive at this job. I love being here.”
Bernard W. "Skip" Mann, RN, BSN - Siteman Cancer Center, South County
Twenty-seven years of taking and issuing orders in the military influenced Bernard W. “Skip” Mann, a Washington University oncology and infusion staff nurse at Siteman Cancer Center in South County.
Mann not only gained valuable medical experience during his time spent in various roles with the Navy and both the Army and Air Force Reserves, he also learned to be a direct communicator – a trait that serves him well with oncology patients. “Cancer patients are easy to connect with because they have resolved that the small stuff doesn’t matter. You can be very direct and open with these patients,” says Mann.
In oncology for 10-plus years, Mann recognizes that most of his patients have a limited amount of life left, so he makes the best of it. “I can’t cure cancer. What I can do, is for the 2-3 hours that I have somebody here, (or 6 or 7 hours), I can do the best that I can do. And I can make them smile, make them laugh or tell some corny jokes,” he says.
His supervisor, Kelly Sedlak, concurs: “Skip is like no other nurse I’ve ever met. Not only does he take great care of his patients, he connects with them on another level. I will never forget what he said during his interview, ‘I have been a nurse in the air, land and sea.’ I just thought that was the coolest! With all of his experiences and traveling the world, he can find something to talk to our patients about, and that really bonds him with them. He makes the patients forget they are sitting in the treatment chairs receiving chemotherapy and just for a few minutes can laugh and forget all of their worries.”
Mann was destined to be a helper at an early age. As a child, his own experiences helped him to connect and empathize with those in pain. His path to nursing was not immediate, however. In the Navy he met a male nurse who planted the seed, but it took several years after leaving the Navy before he acted on it. Finally, with his purpose firmly in hand, Mann walked into the Federal Reserve Center and signed on with the civilian contract program through the Army Reserves. This assignment led directly to the formal start of his nursing career and the gaining of his LPN licensure.
After achieving his BSN degree, Mann was working at Cardinal Glennon Hospital when he learned from a member of a flying squadron at Scott Air Force Base that they were looking for flight nurses. Mann wasted no time signing up and was commissioned as an Air Force 2nd Lt. Following flight school, he was quickly deployed to Germany in support of Operation Desert Storm. He also served in Kosovo, Operation Enduring Freedom in Okinawa, Japan, the Pentagon 9/11 Rescue-Recovery, Afghanistan and Iraq.
He retired from the Air Force in 2005 as a Major and has been where he belongs – at the bedside of patients – ever since. Mann explains, “Every time I’ve tried to move into a management position, the farther away from a patient I get, the less I like it, the less I feel like a nurse. I want to be next to my patients.”
Hope is one of the most powerful remedies in the medical tool belt. Hope keeps Mann and his patients working on the future. He says, “Every oncology patient has been told by a doctor that they have a finite life left…Maybe we can beat it, and that ‘maybe’ means hope – and we are a very hopeful place.”
Hope is bolstered by real-life miracles and Mann has seen them – more than likely he was instrumental in creating them. “In this career, I have been involved in miracles. I have seen amazing things. It’s a perfect career. I never chose it – I believe that I was guided here.”
Nikki Menichino, RN, BSN - St. Luke's Hospital
To be a good nurse, clinical skills are crucial, but the ability to handle the emotional roller coaster is equally critical. Intensive care nurse Nikki Menichino, who works with some of the most critically ill patients at St. Luke’s Hospital, handles the emotional aspect of her job with this mantra: “Always remember your ‘why’.”
Menichino was not yet a nurse when she realized her first ‘why’ sign during the birth of her daughter. “I still remember the nurse’s face and name,” she said. “I’ll never forget the amazing care that she provided and I decided I wanted to provide that same care for someone else.”
In the medical intensive care unit, Menichino treats patients with conditions such as sepsis, renal failure and respiratory failure. “I was drawn to the fact that in intensive care, the patients and families are 100 percent reliable on you. They are so vulnerable, and I wanted to be a light in their time of need,” she said.
Her patients are often so critical that she is unable to communicate directly with them. As a result, she has a special task of forming relationships the patient’s family. “It’s so important to take time and ask the families questions about the patient,” she said. “We treat them medically, but treating the whole patient is when you really develop a relationship with the families – then they can see that we aren’t just here to do our job. We want to learn about who each patient is as a person.”
Menichino said that each patient has left a profound impact on her, but there is one that embodies her ‘why.’
Stephanie Ingberg, an 18-year old high school senior at Parkway West, contracted E. coli in St. Louis prior to a trip to Punta Cana. Shortly after arriving in the Dominican Republic, her kidneys began to fail. She was flown back to the U.S. and admitted to the intensive care unit at St. Luke’s. After a harrowing three weeks in the hospital, Ingberg made a miraculous recovery and is now a student at Mizzou.
Many nurses cared for Ingberg during her stay, but one nurse made the biggest impact. “After waking up from my coma, Nikki was one of the first people I remember,” she said. “I woke up confused, and her smile and overall positive energy always made me feel safe.”
They formed such a special bond that Menichino thinks of Ingberg as a little sister and Ingberg sees Menichino as a mentor.
Ingberg is now pursuing a career in nursing and hopes to follow in Menichino’s footsteps of caring for patients in the intensive care unit. “Nikki is so passionate about her job. She is a model for the type of nurse I aspire to be one day.”
Just like that, Ingberg found her ‘why.’
Denise Shinabery, RN, BSN, CCRN - Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Denise Shinabery, clinical supervisor of Trauma-Neuro ICU and Medical-Surgical ICU at Mercy, St. Louis, was shocked by the recognition. No one else was.
Coworkers described her as a supervisor who takes the role to a new level – managing patient and staff needs while still being an incredible bedside nurse. “By watching Denise in her role as supervisor, I hope to carry her calm and attentive characteristics into my own work practices,” explained colleague Susan Madden.
As an ICU nurse for the past 18 years, Shinabery cares for the most critical patients that enter the hospital at Mercy on a daily basis. “When I was in nursing school, I loved the critical care class I took and was pretty certain it is where I wanted to end up,” she said. “But I didn’t pass my nursing boards the first time...or the second time.”
She credits much of her success to both of these setbacks. “I asked myself, ‘So I failed my boards, what am I supposed to do next?’ I decided to work as a critical care tech so I wouldn’t lose my skills,” she said. This tech role not only kept her skills sharp but helped her gain hands-on, bedside experience.
She took her boards for the third time, passed – and has worked in critical care ever since.
The spectrum of patients in critical care varies every day – from postpartum complication patients to car crash victims. An ICU stay is a high-stress situation for patients as well as their families. “Nobody approaches their day thinking, ‘I’m going to be in the ICU today and it’s going to be great,’” she said. “We as ICU nurses have to make their stay as positive as we can. We don’t just take care of patients, we comfort their families as well. That’s our job.”
Shinabery remembers a specific instance where she cared for an elderly cancer patient who was having a difficult time communicating her decision to discontinue treatment to family members. “I sat with her family to explain her wishes, comforted them and was ultimately able to make that process easier for the patient,” she said.
It’s moments like these that reaffirm Shinabery’s purpose.
As a clinical supervisor, Shinabery’s role involves guiding her fellow ICU nurses on a daily basis. Her philosophy in leadership is to practice what she preaches. “If I go in and expect my nurses to do something, I better be doing the same thing,” she said. “If I institute a new policy, I need to back that up. I also make sure and support them as much as possible. Whether that means letting them take a break or just recognizing that they’re having a bad day, I make sure they know I’m there to help.”
You would be hard-pressed to find a coworker that disagrees.
Shinaberry regularly shares her multiple board failures with nursing students as a testament that the path to success isn’t always linear. What comes in between can solidify your purpose and build character along the way.
“I love nursing and I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. It is the best job ever,” she said.
Suzanne Ward, RN, BSN - Eureka High School, Rockwood School District
Suzanne Ward can remember being in middle school when she visited her grandma’s house. This particular visit left an imprint on Ward as her grandma was recovering from lung cancer.
“I was taking care of her, visiting, playing cards … doing whatever I could for her,” said Ward, now a school nurse at Eureka High School. “I remember my grandma telling me that I took such good care of her, and she thought I would be a nurse one day.”
Ward dabbled in various fields before becoming an elementary school nurse at Geggie Elementary. She worked at Jewish Hospital in the medical and coronary intensive care unit (ICU). Following her five years in the ICU, Ward moved into the pulmonary division at Washington University School of Medicine and worked alongside three physicians. As her children became older and were attending school, Ward found she was frequently subbing as a nurse and realized it was a great job for a mom.
Ward was subbing in different buildings throughout the Rockwood District, and she desired her ‘own building’ –considering it a bonus if she could be a nurse where her children would attend school.
“I take care of somebody else’s child the way I would want somebody to care for mine,” Ward said. “I always remind myself this is someone else’s ‘baby’ and they deserve the best. So, that’s how I take care of ‘my kids’ when they come to the office needing my services.”
She transferred to Eureka High School last fall where she provides care for more than 80 students each day; the highest average student ratio per day in the district.
“I was very comfortable with the little kids, but I love the older kids, too,” she said. “The teenagers are great. They talk to you, carry on meaningful conversations, and I am able to build a rapport with them.”
Nurse Ward is driven by her ethics, passion and positivity. Thirty-one years into her career, she finds working with students rewarding and enjoys the challenge of providing the best care possible.
She not only goes the extra mile with students but with faculty, too.
“The other day I cut the back of my head shaving, and I was still bleeding,” said Charles Crouther, principal of Eureka High School. “I visited the nurse’s office expecting a tissue and a Band-Aid – hardly. Nurse Ward went the whole nine yards. She made me sit down while she put on gloves and broke out everything official to clean me up. She is an excellent and caring nurse who goes the extra mile. We are thrilled to have her at Eureka.”
When asked what her magic formula was, it was no surprise to hear Ward say she is simply being herself. She considers it a two-way street. The students embrace Ward in the hallways, seeking out a relationship.
“Those relationships are built and bonded with the trust and care I show for them,” she said. “They know I have their back. They know they are important to me. I’m just being myself.”