Labor and delivery, maternal care, neonatal and women’s health nurses who make a difference

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
This program is supported by presenting sponsor BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene Corporation, Delmar Gardens, Mercy and St. Luke's Hospital.
Labor and delivery, maternal care, neonatal and women’s health nurses
Angela Harris
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
She works hard, hustles and cares for her patients like family. Anyone would be fortunate to have her at their bedside.
Chelsea T. Davis
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Thank you for all you do each and everyday. Not only are you catching babies as a labor and delivery nurse, you were also my support while going through chemotherapy. With your knowledge and compassion, and being a loving cousin, you helped me get through that season.
She is an excellent nurse and very supportive caregiver.
Jennifer Koskela
Progress West Hospital
Jenni is the rock that keeps us centered. Caring deeply and passionately for people comes naturally to her. She can brighten a room with just her presence and comfort her patients with her caring demeanor. She will change the world, one patient at a time, because their experience matters most to her.
Jenni went above and beyond as my labor and delivery nurse. She literally saved my sweet Josephine’s life! She advocated for my baby and I, and she barely left my side. She was with me every step of the way.
Kim Rush
Mercy Hospital South
I want to thank her for her kindness. She constantly made me laugh, and constantly praised and encouraged me. She held my hand and gave me hugs. She was my comfort.
Sharise “Nicki” Meyer
SSM Health, St. Mary's Hospital
She has helped many — even in her “off time” — as they battled COVID-19 and is always available to help those in need. She puts others ahead of herself and I couldn’t be more proud to call her my sister.
Sophie Cooke
Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Big smile and a bigger heart!
Sue, Labor & Delivery Nurse
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
I miscarried at 18 weeks and was induced to deliver my baby. Sue never left my side, constantly checked on us, held me while I cried my eyes out and delivered our baby. She made sure I had every wish fulfilled and really listened to me. She made me feel like her own daughter and I’ve never felt so much compassion and love from a stranger. She made the worst day of grief a little lighter with her love.
TaMare Banks
SSM Health, St. Mary’s Hospital
TaMare is a very hardworking and giving young lady. She always put her patients first and gives her utmost support to her coworkers.
Yvonne Smith, MSN, RN
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Yvonne is a powerhouse of a nurse, a leader and a human. We all burn brighter because she is the accelerant who fuels us. She shows up for us day after day, week after week and year after year with a vision of excellence. We are better because of her!