 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Labor and delivery, maternal care, neonatal and women’s health nurses who make a difference

  • 0
Nurses logo 2022

 

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.

This program is supported by presenting sponsor  BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene CorporationDelmar GardensMercy and St. Luke's Hospital.

 

Labor and delivery, maternal care, neonatal and women’s health nurses

People are also reading…

Angela Harris

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

She works hard, hustles and cares for her patients like family. Anyone would be fortunate to have her at their bedside.

Chelsea T. Davis

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Thank you for all you do each and everyday. Not only are you catching babies as a labor and delivery nurse, you were also my support while going through chemotherapy. With your knowledge and compassion, and being a loving cousin, you helped me get through that season.

She is an excellent nurse and very supportive caregiver.

Jennifer Koskela

Progress West Hospital

Jenni is the rock that keeps us centered. Caring deeply and passionately for people comes naturally to her. She can brighten a room with just her presence and comfort her patients with her caring demeanor. She will change the world, one patient at a time, because their experience matters most to her.

Jenni went above and beyond as my labor and delivery nurse. She literally saved my sweet Josephine’s life! She advocated for my baby and I, and she barely left my side. She was with me every step of the way.

Kim Rush

Mercy Hospital South

I want to thank her for her kindness. She constantly made me laugh, and constantly praised and encouraged me. She held my hand and gave me hugs. She was my comfort.

Sharise “Nicki” Meyer

SSM Health, St. Mary's Hospital

She has helped many ⁠— even in her “off time” ⁠— as they battled COVID-19 and is always available to help those in need. She puts others ahead of herself and I couldn’t be more proud to call her my sister.

Sophie Cooke

Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Big smile and a bigger heart!

Sue, Labor & Delivery Nurse

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

I miscarried at 18 weeks and was induced to deliver my baby. Sue never left my side, constantly checked on us, held me while I cried my eyes out and delivered our baby. She made sure I had every wish fulfilled and really listened to me. She made me feel like her own daughter and I’ve never felt so much compassion and love from a stranger. She made the worst day of grief a little lighter with her love.

TaMare Banks

SSM Health, St. Mary’s Hospital

TaMare is a very hardworking and giving young lady. She always put her patients first and gives her utmost support to her coworkers.

Yvonne Smith, MSN, RN

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Yvonne is a powerhouse of a nurse, a leader and a human. We all burn brighter because she is the accelerant who fuels us. She shows up for us day after day, week after week and year after year with a vision of excellence. We are better because of her!

Nurse nominations were submitted by the community from their point of view. This content was produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch marketing department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK