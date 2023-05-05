In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
Labor and delivery, maternal care, neonatal and women’s health nurses
Brooke Kostecki
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for your work on the Perinatal Bereavement Team. You are so sweet, kind and compassionate. I love the ideas that you bring to our team. We are lucky to have you!
Brooklyn Dunihoo
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
For outstanding leadership.
Christine L. Gilmer
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
I want to thank Chris for helping deliver my daughter who was born with some medical issues. Chris was extremely helpful during this delivery and she was very caring and loving as well.
Cori Regot
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for being the diabetes champion and your work on the Perinatal Bereavement Team.
Cynthia Earlewine
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for your role in the Perinatal Bereavement Team. We could not do what we do without your support.
Daniele Reuther
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for your participation in the Perinatal Bereavement Committee. I love the ideas you have brought to our group.
Grace Nappier
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
For outstanding leadership.
Hannah Ridenour
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for your heart of gold and agreeing to co-chair the Perinatal Bereavement Committee.
Heather Decker
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for your leadership and your support of the Perinatal Bereavement Team. We could not do what we have done without your knowledge and support.
Honeybee Nurses
St. Louis Children's Hospital, NICU
For caring for Maverick.
Janie Mullinnax
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for your dedication to providing excellent patient care. You are always learning and researching to stay abreast of the latest evidence-based practice. Thank you for leading the department's unit practice council and participating in the Perinatal Bereavement Committee.
Jennifer Koskela
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for leading the Perinatal Bereavement Committee. I love the ideas that your are bringing to our team. You have such a big heart!
Kassi Poole
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
For being a wonderful, caring nurse and mother and daughter-in-law.
Kayla Behnen
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for being a co-chair for the Perinatal Bereavement Team. You are so thoughtful and caring. We are lucky to have you!
Kayla Hollingshead
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for being a great leader and your amazing creativity skills. Your involvement in the Perinatal Bereavement Team and your crisis intervention project has made a huge impact on our patients and team members.
Kimberly Broyles
Alton Memorial Hospital
For always going above and beyond and knowing what to do when things take a turn for the worse.
Kimberly Young
For the nonstop and exceptional care that she provides.
Kyneisha Lewis
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for joining the Perinatal Bereavement Team. I can't wait to hear what ideas you have at the next meeting.
Laura Park
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
For her unwavering dedication to her patients and family.
Maggie Freise
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for your tender heart. I am looking forward to hearing your ideas at the next Perinatal Bereavement Team meeting.
Renee Deremiah
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for your kindness and compassion. You make all of your patients feel special. And thank you for your work on the Perinatal Bereavement Committee. The work that you are doing will have a profound effect on the care that our bereaved parents receive.
Sarah Borders
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for joining the Perinatal Bereavement Team. I am excited to hear your ideas!
Sydney Gielow
Progress West Hospital
Thank you for your work on the Perinatal Bereavement Team. You have such a kind and compassionate heart. We are so lucky to have you on our team.