Has there ever been a more appropriate “Year of the Nurse” than 2020?
And that’s why we’ve chosen to honor each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program this year. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
2021 Nurses Labor & Delivery/Neonatal
Allison Marie Colby
Quote "She loves her job and is very dedicated to BJC and all the nurses she works alongside on the maternity floor."
Amanda Joan Leuther
Quote "For her hard work raising a son while working any shift that needed to be covered. She is very dedicated to her profession."
April D. Wils
Quote "Thanks for giving my family locations for the COVID-19 shot."
Chelsea, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Quote "Chelsea was confident, calm, and professional, and kept me steady through it all. She stayed with me the entire time."
Danielle, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Quote "She is there with medications, a snack, a new gown, more feeding supplies, fresh water, new towels, new sheets, you name it as soon as we realized we needed something ourselves. Perhaps best of all is the always positive attitude she had with every new situation."
Kim Gorman, St. Louis Children’s Hospital
Quote "Her energy and knowledge of the field can make any patient and their family feel comforted. Her drive to care for others shines in her daily life."
Labor and Deliver at Missouri Baptist
Quote "My three nurses walked me through what to expect for my mind, my heart, and my body. These nurses saved my life."
Maddie Cummings, Mercy Hospital
Quote "She is the most caring and generous person you will ever meet. I’m always amazed at how selflessly Maddie shares her love, her time, and her talent with her patients and loved ones."
Mary Dillick, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Quote "Mary is great nurse and works her butt off. She is a charge nurse at DePaul and love all the ladies there!"
Michael Sidwell
Quote "She is a front line nurse with a real heart."
Mimi Kutzin, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis
Quote "For being awesome at what she does."
Molly Henson
Quote "She showed the utmost care for our entire family. She is a warm, lovely person."
Stacey J. Hayes, St. Louis Children’s Hospital
Quote "She is a great educator and will patiently take the time to teach anyone who reaches out to her with questions."
Susan White Slazinik
Quote "Susan's nursing care blessed families for over 30 years in labor and delivery, Nurses For Newborns and many more."
