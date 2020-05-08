Nurse Admir Brkic brings perspective and passion into his care

At a glance MSN, APRN-BC

Mercy Hospital St. Louis NURSING PROGRAM:

Goldfarb School of Nursing, BSN, Maryville University, MSN AREA OF FOCUS:

Critical Care YEARS OF SERVICE:

14

Admir Brkic’s path to nursing was personal. He spent substantial time in the hospital as a child due to a heart condition. The hardship encouraged him to want to help people through their own hard times.

He started as a student at St. Anthony’s Hospital in South St. Louis County (now Mercy South). He then began his nursing career in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. He eventually became a supervisor and spent 11 years in the unit.

Now for the last 3 ½ years, Brkic has worked as a critical care nurse practitioner on the Critical Care Medicine Team. He says he has always had “a passion” for critical care. “I love everything about it,” he said.

“I love being challenged and putting together the puzzle pieces of the big picture to help efficiently and effectively treat critically ill patients collaboratively with my team,” he said. They work to provide the best possible care in the patient’s time of need. Not a day goes by they don’t learn something new, according to Brkic.

His colleagues recognize his passion and work ethic and praise him as a vital part of their team. “Admir is seen as a resource for nurses throughout the entire hospital as he is also a provider for the Rapid Response Team. He is highly regarded amongst the patients he cares for as well as his colleagues,” said a nominator.