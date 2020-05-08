Nurse Admir Brkic brings perspective and passion into his care

Admir Brkic’s path to nursing was personal. He spent substantial time in the hospital as a child due to a heart condition. The hardship encouraged him to want to help people through their own hard times.
He started as a student at St. Anthony’s Hospital in South St. Louis County (now Mercy South). He then began his nursing career in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. He eventually became a supervisor and spent 11 years in the unit.
Now for the last 3 ½ years, Brkic has worked as a critical care nurse practitioner on the Critical Care Medicine Team. He says he has always had “a passion” for critical care. “I love everything about it,” he said.
“I love being challenged and putting together the puzzle pieces of the big picture to help efficiently and effectively treat critically ill patients collaboratively with my team,” he said. They work to provide the best possible care in the patient’s time of need. Not a day goes by they don’t learn something new, according to Brkic.
His colleagues recognize his passion and work ethic and praise him as a vital part of their team. “Admir is seen as a resource for nurses throughout the entire hospital as he is also a provider for the Rapid Response Team. He is highly regarded amongst the patients he cares for as well as his colleagues,” said a nominator.
That hard work has paid off for many patients over the years, but it has had a lasting effect on one in particular. Every year, Brkic gets a visit from a patient to thank him for saving his life. The man had a heart attack and needed life-saving open heart surgery. Now that man gives back in his own way by volunteering to hold babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
For Brkic, being a great nurse is all about listening. “I think listening to patients and their families during such a critical time is essential to building a trusting health care relationship,” he said. “Things change so quickly and drastically within critical care. We want to make sure families are not surprised, and know that they have options with their loved one’s treatment.”
Empathy and treating others the way he wants to be treated are foundational parts of Brkic’s care approach. “I realize one day it could be me in the hospital bed. It’s important to be kind to people. I treat people the way I would want to be treated.”
A CONTINUOUSLY EVOLVING PERSPECTIVE
For anyone thinking about going into the nursing field, he says, “Just do it.” Although a challenging profession, Brkic believes that the reward is endless, and that it can give you a different perspective on life.
Brkic’s perspective is partly shaped by his multi-cultural background. Being from Bosnia and growing up in Germany before moving to the United States as a 16-year-old helps him relate to many different people. “When you’re exposed to other things, you realize you can do things different ways,” he said. For him, it keeps him from having a bias of just one way things should be.
That perspective continues to shift as we adjust to the pandemic. “I have learned to never take anything for granted and to never underestimate the nursing profession. The teamwork and comradery are incredible. Everyone is willing to rise to the challenge and provide the best care we can for these patients,” he said.
According to his nominator, Brkic has “a unique, unwavering brand of caring for people.” On top of this, he is a supportive son, loving husband and inspiring father — what he considers his greatest accomplishment of all.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
