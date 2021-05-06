When Missouri Baptist Medical Center asked Tomma Stowers, a nurse practitioner working in occupational health at BarnesCare, if she would be interested in becoming the interim director of its occupational health department, Stowers says that she “decided to step out on faith” and accept the role — right as the pandemic was starting to take hold.
She admits that it’s been hard to shut off her “nurse brain” ever since. After all, the virus itself — and the data surrounding it — is constantly evolving. “People depend on advanced practice nurses and physicians to have knowledge on the latest facts about COVID-19,” Stowers says. “There is too much information to digest, and it can be overwhelming to the non-medical population. This leads to misinformation, fear, panic and anxiety.” She has spent countless hours monitoring reliable sources for the most up-to-date data to inform her decision-making as a leader in the workplace and as a caregiver to patients.
Empathy is key
Stowers’ ability to empathize with what patients and their families are going through comes from a personal place. Her father was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and after it had been removed, she helped bring him back to health. “While it was difficult seeing the man that took care of me in need of help, all that mattered to me was taking care of him,” she says. The experience changed her life and set her on the path to nursing.
After nine years as a nurse practitioner, Stowers recognizes how much the little things matter when providing care. “I feel it is necessary to find some area of a patient’s ailment to be able to relate to, empathize with, and/or express a level of understanding. This connection helps me to convey a genuine desire for their overall well-being,” she says.
She also acknowledges the impact of personalized care. “For those who need more attention, I will often call a patient to check on them,” she says. “I give them an opportunity to ask other questions and allow them to talk. While that may be five minutes of my day, it can make a world of difference to the patient.”
In a nod to her colleagues who share the same values, Stowers treasures the connections she has formed and counts them among the very best aspects of her career. “I enjoy working with like-minded, outgoing medical providers who pride themselves on continuing education and training,” she says. “We are well educated and go the extra mile to stay current on evidence-based practice guidelines to assure our patients receive the medical care they need.”
A rare accolade
Nurse Stowers was nominated as a 2020 Nurse of the Year in Infection Control & Quality/Risk Management by the March of Dimes. For the past nine years, the March of Dimes has proudly recognized the outstanding contributions that nurses make and provide resources to improve the health of mothers and babies. Twenty nurses across various categories were awarded this prestigious award last November.
Stowers’ nominator mentions her quick pivot into a leadership role in the midst of the pandemic crisis as well as her communication skills. The nominator noted, “Tomma quickly established great relationships with departmental staff as well as leaders throughout the Missouri Baptist System. Upper-level management quickly took notices of her exceptional communication skills and leadership qualities; trusting in her to provide education and guidance to them as well as other staff. Tomma is easy to approach, is a great listener and is an excellent resource to all who rely upon her.”
The recognition came as a surprise, and Stowers says the honor is helping keep her spirits lifted during a turbulent time. Accolades can be scarce — although they aren’t what motivate her in nursing. “Do it only if you care for humankind and want to be part of a field that is constantly growing and expanding in medical-practice abilities,” Stowers says. “Do it to play a role in someone’s life, knowing that you may not receive a thank-you. Do it because you want to sleep at night, knowing you did the right thing, even if no one notices.”