Nurses in doctor's offices who make a difference

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.

Nurses in doctor's offices

Allison Gage

Mercy Clinic Primary Care – Gravois

Allison is devoted to all the patients she comes into contact with, even checking on things for them on days she is not in the clinic. Her knowledgeable, kind and real approach help her patients feel better and set her apart from other practitioners.

Allison Snyder

Center for Advanced Medicine, BJC HealthCare

Her compassion and patience is unique in that the conditions she deals with often involve pain. Her phone and MyChart responses are stellar. If you are a person under her care, you are not just a condition or disease.

Christian Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Nurses

Christian Hospital

When you speak about a passion for nursing, you are speaking about the nurses at this clinic. The nurses are empathetic and knowledgeable, caring and compassionate. Their positive attitude throughout the clinic encourages patients to come back for their second doses and boosters, as well as tell their families and friends to go there for their vaccines.

Christine Louise Stephans

Progress West Hospital

Thank you for being so kind and helpful! You always take the time to answer all of my questions, even if you are super busy. Thank you for going above and beyond.

Dawn Parker

HSHS Medical Group

I have watched you put other people first my entire life and serve them with reckless abandon and fiery commitment. You have been there through everything for our family and I know you bring that same heart to your profession.

Dawn Patrick, NP

Affinia Healthcare

Dawn is passionate, loving, caring and understanding. She really enjoys working with the community.

Janice Meyer

Mercy Primary Care, Kirkwood

Janice is not only very kind and patient, but also very knowledgeable. She gives patients all the time they need, never causing them to feel rushed. She makes you feel like you are the only patient.

Lugaychi Turner

We Care Clinic, BJC Healthcare

Thanks Lugaychi for being an awesome, reliable, hard-working and dedicated co-worker. Thanks for providing care to patients, including our veterans, on a daily basis. You are truly a hero in your role.

For being an advocate for the people that look like you in situations where they have no voice.

Maria, Medical Assistant

Endocrinology for Dr. Veronica McGregor

For being so nice, attentive and knowledgable. She's the best!

Stacey Winterton

Casa de Salud

Everyone in healthcare has had to 'pivot' and 'be flexible,' but Stacey has brought a zen-like grace and humility to her work during a truly tumultuous and challenging time. Thanks for being such an inspiration to the rest of us.

Stephanie Smith, FNP

SIHF

Stephanie, thank you for dedicating your life to caring, advocating and helping every patient that you have encountered throughout your nursing career. She demonstrates all of the amazing attributes that nurses are supposed to be.

Tammy Taylor, NP

West County Family Practice

Everything she does is done with excellent care and genuine concern.

Tina R. Preston, RN

Progress West Hospital

Tina is always helping someone. She has done everything from delivering babies to working in the GI lab to giving hundreds of vaccines, all while still being a wonderful wife and mother.

