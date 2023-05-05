In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
Amy Eberhardt, NP
BJC Medical Group Breast Care Consultants
For always caring for each patient with the same compassion and interest, no matter what kind of day she may be having. She is invested in helping anyone in the practice whenever she is asked to explain something. She is patient, funny and understanding.
BJC Medical Group, ACO Nursing Team
BJC Medical Group
Megan Guinn and her team show their dedication and compassion every day through their diligent follow-up, outreach and advocacy. We are lucky to have such a strong support and resource team to work with. Appreciate you all!
Chrissy Shoaf
BJC Medical Group
She is always so compassionate and kind. I have had many interactions with her at my doctor's office and she is always smiling and welcoming. She follows up with my daughter and I to make sure we are ok. My doctor said they are lucky to have her and I agree!
Diane Copithorne
BJC Medical Group at Northwest Healthcare
Mrs. Diane not only shows empathy to each patient, but she also shows empathy to her coworkers as well. Mrs. Diane is a pleasure to work with. Her kind, thoughtful and humble spirit make any workday a joyful day.
Erika Pogue
BJC Medical Group
For going above and beyond to ensure every patient has access to the care and resources they need.
Joseph Lennartz
Mercy Hospital South
For outstanding care of his endocrinology patients.
South County Diabetes and Obesity Center
Thank you to nurse practitioner Joseph Lennartz for his dedication to his patients for the last six years! He currently serves patients with diabetes, obesity and other endocrine disorders and helps them live happy and healthy lifestyles.
Katherine Figura
BJC Medical Group
Katie is one of the most caring, empathetic, intelligent and compassionate nurse practitioners I've ever met. She is a patient advocate and an asset to the nursing field. I'm honored to work with her and have her treat my family.
Kimberly Buck
BJC Medical Group
I want to thank Nurse Buck for always being supportive and dedicated to any challenges presented. During the pandemic, she came to work faithfully with the same sincere bedside manners. She showed up and cared!
Lauren Carqueville
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Lauren is very patient and was willing to work with me on my shoulder injury.
Laurie Castiaux
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Not only is she an amazing nurse, but she was a school nurse for many years! Now she has a job through SSM Health. Thank you for being an amazing mom, grandma and nurse to many! We love you!
Leslie, Chris and Tony
SSM Health Neurosciences
For their dedication to our patients every day.
Melissa
For her kindness – she truly made me feel like I was important and cared for!
Meridith Jackson
Missouri Baptist Medical Center
She is amazing with the patients. She makes sure they are ready and comfortable before surgeries.
Nikita, Allison and Nguyen
SSM Health
For helping me get my blood pressure under control in a time-crunch situation.
Stephanie Bingham
Esse Health Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine at Watson Road
Stephanie displays excellent care.
Zandra Brown, NP
BJC Medical Group
Zandra's compassion and care is stellar. She is a wonderful provider who cares for her patients as if they were her family. She is a gem!