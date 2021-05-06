Has there ever been a more appropriate “Year of the Nurse” than 2020?
And that’s why we’ve chosen to honor each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program this year. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
This program is supported by presenting sponsor
BJC HealthCare, title sponsors Centene Corporation, Delmar Gardens and Mercy.
2021 Nurses Other
Addison Ziegler, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "After graduation she was hired by BJC in the neurology department and has been a nurse at Barnes ever since."
Alexis Bailey, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "She is an incredibly sweet, compassionate, caring person both on the job and in her everyday life."
Ally Obenhaus
Quote "Thank you for serving as a health care worker."
Amanda Bleisch, Memorial Hospital Belleville
Quote "She is intelligent, kind, and works well under pressure. Amanda is the kind of nurse who raises the standards in care."
Amber Turner, St. Luke’s Hospital
Quote "She is a credit to her profession. She is also sweet, kind and compassionate."
April Conway
Quote "For everything she does. She takes care of her veterans."
April Layton
Quote "Her presence eased my mind, and her care eased my suffering. She always did the little 'extra' things that weren't required but made a huge difference."
Ashley Brummett
Quote "She truly is one of the most caring people, has a heart of gold and loves her job."
Ashley Meyer, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Quote "She was very professional but also friendly and extremely caring."
Barb Gaal, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "She is consistent with her patients and makes them feel comfortable."
Bonnie Silverman, Garden Villas Assisted Living
Quote "Her ability to assist residents and staff through the emotional and mental rollercoaster of COVID-19 was profound. Bonnie became a blanket of comfort and reassurance over Garden Villas."
Breanne Griffin, St. Luke's Hospital
Quote “It is ingrained in you to care for people, to save people, or if it’s the end of someone’s life, to be there for them.”
Brenda Jones, Christian Hospital
Quote "Brenda is a very strong and caring nurse that shows compassion to each patient and family she serves."
Bri Baricevic
Quote "She is caring, professional and the best."
Brigitte Bollwerk, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "This nurse has made an impact on the community and her peers. She is a nurse on the colorectal urology unit at BJC and is one of the most hardworking and intelligent nurses I know."
Caritas Family Solutions Nursing Staff, Caritas Family Solutions
Quote "We want to nominate and thank all of the Nursing Staff at Caritas Family Solutions, under Lisa Winter's direction, who assist staff and clients in executing CDC measures to help limit the spread of the virus and for continuing to research, educate, and inform all of our staff clients about vaccinations."
Carly McGee
Quote "Her patients love her and request to have her every shift that she works. She truly makes a difference in patient's lives with her caring spirit, big heart, and strong nursing skills."
Carol Brown
Quote "She is a great nurse and leader. She always lifts people up and has dedicated herself to the betterment of the nursing profession."
Casey Zurweller
Quote "She shows so much love to everyone including doctors and nurses and other staff."
Chasity Emerson, Parkland Health Center
Quote "She takes pride in what she does even on the hardest days. She always has a smile on her face under her mask."
Cheryl Forir, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Quote "She goes above and beyond for all her patients. She is a mentor and role model for her peers."
Chrissy Shoaf
Quote "For Chrissy, being a nurse is more than a career, it's a calling. She is compassionate and hard-working, always doing whatever is needed for her patients and community."
Cindy Dittmer Lucas
Quote "She has shared her professional care, her kindness, her genuine concern and her dedication to being a nurse for over three decades."
Daetron Thomas, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "He strives to provide the best care and knowledge surrounding treatment. He is making is mark in the world of health and medicine."
Danielle Bogue
Quote "Her passion to treat her patients and confidence in protocols to keep her and them safe has been inspirational."
Denise Moelleering, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital
Quote "She is a dedicated nurse for the sake of her patients."
Eileen Fahy, Mercy Hospital
Quote "An exceptional and caring nurse at St. Anthony's for many years. She was and is the epitome of all the best qualities of nursing."
Elizabeth Kittelson, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "Her patients are well cared for and consistently praise her for the bedside care that she gives so well. She is an inspiration to those who work with her."
Emily
Quote "She was both kind and competent. She helped get me through my stay on the ward and out on the other side."
Endoscopy Unit (Maurie Dunn, Joan Becker, Kathy Oldfield, Marian Bergin-Kostiecki, Donna LaBarge, and many others), SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Quote "They helped to make what could have been a difficult procedure into an easy one. My own doctor once referred to the staff as the most competent, compassionate healthcare workers that she had ever met."
Eric Howard, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Quote "Eric is a very skilled nurse, a great communicator and a very compassionate person."
Erika Patton
Quote "For demonstrating exceptional care and loyalty for all humankind. Practicing autonomy and understanding every life is worth saving."
Hailey Fricker
Quote "Her incredible humor keeps patients focused on the positive and less on why they are at the hospital. Her large heart leaves room for listening when her patients need an ear or a smile to brighten their day."
Heather McKeever
Quote "She’s always positive, rarely complains and is always there for those in their time of need."
Jackie Kluthe, Memorial Hospital Belleville
Quote "She shows immense compassion for her patients and truly cares about each and every one of them. She has done everything asked of her without hesitation."
Jamie Nolke
Quote "She is probably one of the most caring and compassionate people that I have ever met. She goes above and beyond for every patient no matter the situation or how busy she is."
Jan Schinsky
Quote "She kept me calm and was very reassuring."
Janet Keith
Quote “She visits her patients on good and bad days, nice weather and terrible weather. She has been steadfast during COVID-19.”
Jennifer Jonagan, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "Jennifer is a very compassionate nurse who goes up and beyond her nursing duties."
Jessica H. Diekhoff
Quote "I would like to thank her for being competent and thorough. She reduces the anxiety associated with being in the doctor's office."
JoAnn Swanner, Garden Villas of O'Fallon Assisted Living
Quote "JoAnn is a true team player and is always willing to step up in times of need around the clock. Navigating these challenging times has been difficult, but with JoAnn’s work ethic and medical knowledge, she has paved the way for a safe environment here at the Villas."
Jobeth Coale, Parkland Health Center
Quote "She is always there to go above and beyond to care for her patients."
Julie Magurany, Christian Hospital
Quote "Julie is a caring and compassionate nurse. She gives selflessly of herself and always puts her patients first."
Julie Wilson
Quote "She is a great listener, giving advice only when asked, super funny, and offering to help always."
Kalantha Hatch
Quote "She began her nursing journey as a single mom and has excelled as a nurse and single mother. She got her BSN and has experience in a broad range of specialties and clinics."
Karlie Lading, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "She consistently goes above and beyond when caring for her patients and has certainly inspired me by leading as an example. She is an incredible team player on our floor, always helping other nurses and techs."
Kate Jenkins
Quote "She showed terrific empathy, checked on me often and talked to me as a person, not a patient."
Kathleen Burba, Mercy Hospital
Quote "Kathy has been a valued employee and is still going strong. She values all the relationships she has made through the years and the ability to help those in need."
Kathleen Kerker Patrico, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Quote "She puts her patients first and takes her duty as a nurse seriously, even when not at work. She has saved lives."
Kathryn Kaiping, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "She is a patient, gracious woman. She is a very approachable person and you can talk to her and she listens."
Katie Bruno, Memorial Hospital Belleville
Quote "During the COVID-19 pandemic she has gone above and beyond her job duties to comfort patients and their families with her humor and her faith in God."
Katie Hodge, Veterans Health Administration
Quote "I want to thank this amazing nurse for always putting others first. She works for the VA and ensures that all of the heroes get the care they deserve."
Katie Jett
Quote "She is a strong, knowledgeable and supportive person. The futures of her patients and students mean the world to her."
Kara Skrodski
Quote "She is the most caring, self-sacrificing and compassionate person. She has never complained about the risk and seriousness of her job."
Kera Olson
Quote "Thank you for continuing to provide us with the most up to date information on COVID-19, protecting us and encouraging us daily to keep up best practices, and most of all reassuring us and surrounding us with your heartfelt love."
Kim Darcy, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "As a life long learner, she has worked hard to meet the needs of all the people in our community. Combining social work and nursing often puts her in contact with our most marginalized citizens. Kim is a compassionate care-giver to all."
Laura Park
Quote "She's a rock and the best role model I could have asked for. Her patients and colleagues love her and she brightens everyone's day with a simple hello."
Lee Ann (Stone) Granden, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital
Quote "Thanks for helping all the people on the COVID-19 floor and always being there to help others in need."
Leanne Rosenmueller
Quote "Over the years I have observed how she cares for the patients. It is outstanding, and it is not just the patients but also the volunteers she is in contact with."
Linda Smith, Progress West Hospital
Quote "Linda is always compassionate and professional when working with new hires and shadow/CAPS students, demonstrating such a positive reflection of a nurse's true calling."
Lisa Lutz, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "Lisa Lutz is one of the most genuine nurses you’ll ever meet! Helping others is her passion. She wears her heart on her sleeve."
Lisa Russo, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Quote "Her care and dedication for our patients, doctors, and to her staff is remarkable. She is the definition of team player."
Lisa Vogel, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Quote "She is very humble and her spirit and compassion shows to others. Even during a pandemic she is continuing to uplift others."
Lore Gross
Quote "She is a caring person! I am amazed what they have to do to serve patients with all types of sickness."
Lung transplant nurses on 7th floor, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "Knowledgeable, smart, empathetic -- this group is the most professional group of medical personnel I have ever come across."
Lynne S. Frost, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "Lynne works tirelessly six or seven days a week coordinating and managing patient safety and quality processes. Her efforts are making a positive change in patient recovery."
Maggie Hogan, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Quote "She works at St. Claire Hospital in the Triag Tent with COVID-19 patients, offering them hope and compassion."
Marcella Petzchen, St. Louis University Hospital
Quote "She works hard, she is knowledgeable, she has mentored internal medicine's residents, she is friendly and caring. She's not in this business for the money. She truly loves taking care of her patients and helping the residents."
Maria St. George, Christian Hospital
Quote "Maria posses a wealth of clinical knowledge including the operations of the Hospital and consistently demonstrates an unwavering high level of compassion to patients and their families."
Marilyn Ananayo-Brown, St. Luke’s Hospital
Quote "She has worked hard at keeping a good spirit even throughout this pandemic and she continues to show love and kindness to each of her patients."
Marilyn Fuller, St. Luke’s Hospital
Quote "She has been an outstanding nurse for the last 38 years. She is driven and passionate about her job."
Marybeth St. John, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Quote "Marybeth is always willing to jump in and assist when needed with everyday questions, and being a friend when needing a shoulder to lean on or cry on."
Melanie Becoat
Quote "She is the most loving trauma nurse. She not only cares so much for her patients, but is always helping the new nurses with their critical patients."
Melisa Moore
Quote "She is the most thoughtful and caring nurse, ever. I watch her behind the scenes, and she’s just as caring to people in the office as she is to patients. She is the epitome of what nurses are."
Melissa Johnston, St. Louis Psychiatric Center
Quote "Thank you for your patience and understanding while working with extremely difficult patients during this extremely difficult times."
Michael Louis Haverner, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "He is one of those front line COVID-19 caretakers at Barnes Jewish Hospital. He is a healthcare hero!"
Michelle
Quote "She is very down to earth and always gives great care."
Nesrin Sagnak, Mercy Hospital
Quote "She's always putting others before herself and her kindness and compassion doesn’t go unnoticed."
Nurses in Dr. Ramona Behshad's office
Quote "Karen and Connie were just phenomenal when I had Mohs surgery recently. They went above and beyond in terms of putting me at ease."
Pam Perkins, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Quote "She spent 10 years in the ER at Cardinal Glennon helping critically ill children, children who were abused and families deal with all kinds of situations. She has affected many lives."
Pam Stelling
Quote "Although she is exhausted as are many of our health care providers, Pam continues to be upbeat, determined that she will give her patients 100 % day in and out."
Pat Potter
Quote "Pat was the best kind of teacher. Every point explained in detail with rationale and then shown in practice on the hospital floor."
Patti Kieffer, St. Louis Children's Hospital
Quote "Her calming voice helped us believe we would get through the scary times. Her dedication to keeping everyone safe through constant education and being available for questions did not go unnoticed."
Raquel Davis, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "I want to thank Raquel for being such a caring and patient nurse! She have always been a caretaker, and you can see it in her work!"
Reggie Cartnal, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Quote "Thank you for volunteering and giving your time to the community to help people vaccinate during this pandemic."
Research Nurses, Mercy
Quote "Their compassionate and coordinated care of our patients at Mercy never wavered. They showed courage and collaboration as they worked alongside our Mercy research physicians to bring research trial opportunities to patients in need of treatment options."
Rosanna Tochtrop
Quote "Whenever she is needed, Rosanna continues to help anyone after hours. She truly is the best nurse out there because she comes from an old school of helping others."
Sadie Carroll, Memorial Hospital Belleville
Quote "She kind, compassionate and always willing to help everyone out. She always keeps her composure no matter the situation."
Samantha Heisey, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "Despite working under tremendous pressure, through her leadership, she empowers other nurses and creates a haven of safety for staff, both physically and emotionally."
Sarah Droege, Christian Hospital
Quote "Her experience, her caring and her ability to lead has seen two Emergency Departments pull through these trying times."
Sarah Fellers, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "While caring for patients, Sarah always makes sure that the patient is comfortable and that they know that she is right there with them throughout the procedures to calm their nerves."
Sarah Willard, Delmar Gardens
Quote "During COVID-19 outbreaks this past summer, Sarah’s actions of level headedness and confidence kept everyone calm. Her compassion drew her to the bedside of many residents who were not only sick, but frightened. She was their comfort, their hope, and their family."
Shelly Sansoucie
Quote "She has a beautiful heart and is always there for her patients. She’s incredibly knowledgeable, supportive and kind."
Sierra Hollenbeck DeGuire
Quote "She is one of the most compassionate, bright and loving nurses that anyone would be fortunate to have as a nurse during scary and painful events."
Stephanie Burns (Gingerich), Harris House Treatment and Recovery Center
Quote "I don't think I would have been able to do my job in an effective manner consistently without her tremendous support and work ethic."
Stephanie Franklin, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "She is great at her job and always willing to share her expertise with family and friends as well as referring to expert individuals."
Susan Colburn
Quote "She is kind and caring. Her patients are the world to her."
Susan Holt, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Quote "Susan goes above and beyond everyday as a assistant nurse manager in the ED. She is a team player and consistently is helping her team and their patients."
Susan Swim Combs
Quote "For being kind, caring, passionate person and nurse. Susan always goes above and beyond for her patients."
Tammy Eaker
Quote "She has a heart of gold and goes above and beyond in everything she does. Her work ethic is immeasurable."
Tara Maupin
Quote "She's always there to help and have a positive attitude. She can brighten up a day with just her smile alone."
Tina Schaaf
Quote "For being a dedicated and loving mother, a faithful wife, a trusting sister, and compassionate healthcare worker to all. Thank you for your inner and outer strength."
Tonya Witley
Quote "Tonya Witley is a hard working nurse who cares for and loves helping all of her patients."
Zoe-Anne Onyun, St. Louis University Hospital
Quote "She has shown me how kind-hearted, caring and 'giving' an excellent nurse can be to all spectrums of the public."
