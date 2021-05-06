Has there ever been a more appropriate “Year of the Nurse” than 2020?
And that’s why we’ve chosen to honor each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program this year. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
This program is supported by presenting sponsor
BJC HealthCare, title sponsors Centene Corporation, Delmar Gardens and Mercy.
2021 Nurses Nursing Facility
2nd Floor Nurses and CNAs, Anderson Hospital
Quote "These people were fantastic to my mom and I, and they were like family."
Allena Dodds, Madison Medical Center
Quote "She is selfless, professional and compassionate. She always puts patient care first. She works the most difficult hours and still makes time for her family."
Bonnie Silverman, Garden Villas Assisted Living
Quote "She was always visiting residents, checking in on them – making them laugh and have fun before exiting to her next stop. Her connections were deep and genuine, while operating on the timeline of the resident or family."
Brandy Clough
Quote "I’m so impressed by her spirit, ease at making new friends and how she adapts to new places and challenges."
Brittany Johnson
Quote "Brittany’s involvement in the hospital, community and world are a testimony to her sense of compassion. She shows great concern for the welfare of others and is actively involved in finding solutions to difficult challenges."
Cassie Strange
Quote "She had faithful devotion and a wonderful attitude during her first year of nursing, serving mostly COVID-19 patients."
Chris Aussieker, Delmar Gardens
Quote "From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris stepped up as our leader for anything and everything COVID-19. She devoted endless hours of her time, especially personal time, to researching, training, learning and listening."
Covid Recovery Unit Nursing Team, Delmar Gardens
Quote "Each of these nurses worked together, uniting their individual commitment to suppress the spread of COVID-19, to provide outstanding care and emotional support."
Danange Taylor, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "I want to thank this beautiful spirit for her knowledge, care and compassion. She is an excellent nurse with the best bedside manner."
Dawn, 6th floor wound care, South City Hospital
Quote "Dawn was kind, compassionate, respectful, competent and gives exceptional care."
Donna Schmittling, Cedar Ridge Health Care
Quote "Donna battled cancer and won, she battled cancer with her son and won, and now she works long hours taking care of many patients to comfort and help people through many different ailments."
Gina Livingstone, Delmar Gardens
Quote "Gina’s consistent care and compassion for our seniors is ever-present after two decades of service. Gina prides herself in knowing each resident, not only by name but on an intimate, personal basis."
Jane Williams, Delmar Gardens
Quote "She is an active listener and is present for them, asking what they are worried about so she can relieve their stress. Jane’s patience, calm bedside manner and empathy continues to inspire us all each day."
Jennifer Schmittling
Quote "She goes beyond the norm to make sure COVID-19 patients get the care they deserve, sometimes working 90-100 hours a week to make sure that they have the coverage and staffing needed."
Joanie, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis
Quote "Thank you Joanie for answering all my questions patiently and being at there for all my needs. So thankful for your devotion and nursing skills."
JoAnn Swanner, Garden Villas of O'Fallon Assisted Living
Quote "JoAnn is a true team player and is always willing to step up in times of need around the clock. Navigating these challenging times has been difficult, but with JoAnn’s work ethic and medical knowledge, she has paved the way for a safe environment here at the Villas."
Joyce Neimeyer, Brooking Park
Quote "Joyce works tirelessly to ensure that her wing's teamwork is seamless, and that her long term care residents are comfortable and well cared for. She not only has impeccable nursing skills, recognizing and acting on her sharp medical observations, but also overflowing empathy and a great sense of humor."
L.Crayton
Quote "You work long hours to make sure everything is okay. You love what you do and it shows."
LaRose Stanley, Delmar Gardens
Quote "There isn’t anything that LaRose would not do for her residents to ensure their comfort, security, health and well-being."
Latosha Dixon, Delmar Gardens
Quote "Her actions coupled with her positive attitude and steady confidence energized the staff and, one by one, their leadership abilities blossomed. The outcome was profound."
Linda Stephens
Quote "She truly has a heart of gold and she loves helping others."
Michael C. Costley, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Quote "He is a great nurse on a very difficult floor."
Natalynn Casey
Quote "She graduated during the pandemic, is an amazing mother, sister, and friend, and she has continued to be here for our family through hard times while continuing to work overtime to provide and take care of the elderly while they are unable to see their families."
Noreen Lynn, Delmar Gardens
Quote "Versatility and flexibility are a couple of the many strengths Noreen portrays. She has worked throughout the community whenever and wherever needed."
Rochell Wells, Delmar Gardens
Quote "Her care and compassion for our dear residents make her one of our most outstanding staff members."
Sarah Freeman
Quote "She is always willing to help any nurse that is in need."
Sarah Willard, Delmar Gardens
Quote "During COVID-19 outbreaks this past summer, Sarah’s actions of level headedness and confidence kept everyone calm. Her compassion drew her to the bedside of many residents who were not only sick, but frightened. She was their comfort, their hope, and their family."
Tracy Hickman
Quote "Thank you for always being a patient advocate. You love your career path and it shows."
