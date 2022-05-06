Oncology and cancer care nurses who make a difference

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
Oncology and cancer care nurses
Adam
Mercy Hospital South
Thank you so much for taking care of our mother like she was your own mother. You are truly a godsend. Keep doing what your doing.
All nurses at the Center for Advanced Medicine location
Siteman Cancer Center
We are an amazing team — having skill, knowledge and compassion while working independently.
Amy Williams
SSM Health, St. Clare Hospital
What an amazing nurse, wife, mom, friend, leader, healer and woman. You embody the true calling of what nursing is and can’t wait to have our daughter join the ranks of nursing this summer with you.
Arnita Pitts
Washington University - Center for Clinical Studies
When I had my first child, she got up at 3 a.m. when my water broke and coached me through breathing. She made me so calm! Now, I have two children and she has been there every step of the way.
Thank you for being helpful to patients in STL and for being a listening ear to your “adopted” children throughout the country. We can always depend on you to love us well and care about the fullness of our lives, even from a distance!
Catherine Rogers
Washington University - Hematology Department
A caring, intelligent nurse who has served as a mentor to many, along with myself.
Dawn Morris, RN
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Dawn is the perfect example of a phenomenal nurse and great person. Her empathy expands beyond those that are in her care and extends to their loved ones, as well. She set and achieved her goals to become a selfless healthcare provider and is a shining example of what 'following your dreams, no matter what the obstacles' looks like.
Katie Peterson
SSM Health Infusion Center
This special nurse gives more than just excellent physical care: she cares for each patient as a whole person.
Kim Lancia
St. Luke's Hospital
Kim is an exceptional, loving and caring nurse. She offers a unique strength and support to all she encounters.
Kristi Mulder
Washington University
Kristi is our favorite nurse!
Laura Joyce
St. Louis Children’s Hospital
Laura goes above and beyond in all that she does. She is a dedicated nurse, a loving mom and she values family in every way. She puts others before herself and is always level-headed, even in tough situations.
Marshall Faye
SSM Health Infusion Center
She is a phenomenal nurse. She truly goes above and beyond for her patients and knows her art. Her care and compassion for her patients comes naturally to her, and she warrants the term 'healthcare hero' in every aspect.
Sarah Mueller, BSN, RN
BJC HealthCare
I've always said if you wake up in the hospital with this beautiful face looking down at you, you will think she's an angel.
My daughter has a heart of gold! Any patient that has had her for a nurse knows they have the best.
Susan Stumpf
Anderson Hospital
She is a chemotherapy nurse and makes a very hard time in her patient’s life a little easier with her care, compassion, love and smile. She also transfuses monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 positive patients. She helped save some very sick people who were on the verge of death and deserves all the recognition in the world.
The entire staff
Siteman Cancer Center, St. Peters
For my excellent care as I went through treatment for HL.