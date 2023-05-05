In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
This program is supported by presenting sponsor BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Delmar Gardens, Mercy and SSM Health.
Oncology and cancer care nurses
Elinor Master
Cancer Care at BJC HealthCare
For her kindness and compassion.
Elise Herries
St. Louis Children's Hospital
Elise is available whenever for whoever with that beautiful smile.
Imani Denton
SSM Health
For always being so caring and loving.
Infusion Center Nurses
Mercy Hospital South
The Infusion Center nurses are caring, compassionate and have a great attitude.
Julie Risk
Siteman Cancer Center South St. Louis County
For all she does on and off the clock.
Lauren Smith, AGNP
Mercy Clinic Oncology and Hematology - David C. Pratt Cancer Center
Lauren is a member of my oncology team. I have stage 4 cancer and she is one of my providers. She is so compassionate, understanding, wise and caring. She cares about my victories and my setbacks and keeps me lifted up and ready to battle for my 15-month journey.
Maggie Kavanaugh
BJC HealthCare
For caring for my mom like family. For being there for my mom when I couldn't be. For helping her through the most difficult time and being a cheerleader for her.
For being there for me from the first time I met her after being diagnosed with a rare, incurable disease. Plus, continuing to take good care of me and being available to me any time I need her guidance and advice. And for always calling me back promptly.
Meagan A. Biesiadecki
For her kindness, compassion and selflessness.
Melissa
St. Luke's Hospital
She treats her patients with such dignity and compassion. She does everything to make you comfortable with your situation and treatment.
Molly Balentine
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Molly truly cares about her patients' and coworkers' wellbeing, day in and day out, even on her days off.
Nicole Hayden, RN
St. Luke's Hospital
Once a month for the past several years, I have been going to the infusion center to get IVIG. The problem is that I have no veins left to stick. Nicole was the angel that helped get a central infusion port for me, and it has changed my life! I love my nurses!
Peggy Myles
Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus
For being such a wonderful friend, person and nurse. She's always answered any of my medical questions and helped me navigate through my brain cancer.
Phylicia Bearpaw
Kootenai Health-Coeur D'Alene
For being with her patients through the good and bad. For being a family member and friend to those that feel alone in their hardest times.
Sarah Mueller, RN, MSN
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
For having a wonderful heart.
Susan Naylor
SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Susan prioritizes wisely.
Tiffany M., Becky K. and Melissa P.
Washington University in St. Louis, Obstetrics & Gynecology
For creating a safe and welcoming environment for my chemotherapy treatments. This is a team effort.
Tricia Gaddy
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
She is compassionate, understanding and professional.
Valeda Keys
Valeda's Hope
For her continual work in the community by promoting the importance of mammograms.